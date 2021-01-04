Bradford White completes purchase of Keltech line of tankless electric water heaters

AMBLER, Pa., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial heating solutions and storage applications, announced they have concluded their asset purchase of Keltech, Inc. from Bradley Corporation. Keltech is a manufacturer of commercial and industrial tankless electric water heaters.

The acquisition expands Bradford White's portfolio of commercial and industrial electric products to help satisfy the needs of a broader customer base and better position them for the on-going adoption of electrification initiatives in communities throughout North America.

The Keltech acquisition also begins a new partnership between Bradford White and Bradley Corporation. Bradford White will supply Bradley with the electric commercial tankless water heaters that complement their safety products such as emergency eye wash and emergency safety shower stations.

According to senior director of Marketing Communications, Carl Pinto, Jr., "Initially, Bradford White's Laars Heating Systems subsidiary will have primary responsibility for the sales and marketing of the Keltech electric tankless water heater line. Bradford White Water Heaters and Niles Steel Tank customers interested in the Keltech products can reach out to their representatives regarding product availability."

Until further notice, current Keltech customers should continue to use their existing Keltech contacts for sales and service support.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI; Niles, MI; and Rochester, NH; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, ON Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, NH, manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit www.laars.com.

