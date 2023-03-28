Bradford White Corporation earns 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award

Top manufacturer in water heating and storage earns fourth consecutive honor as a leader in energy efficiency

AMBLER, Pa., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading American manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating and storage products, is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

"ENERGY STAR is a vital supporter of our industry's efforts to help commercial and residential consumers throughout North America make a meaningful difference in their communities while enjoying the benefits of efficient, high-performing products," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "We're proud to be honored as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition reflects our commitment to energy efficiency and continuing efforts to educate professionals and invest in disadvantaged communities.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heaters, boilers and storage tanks. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

