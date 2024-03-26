Bradford White Corporation earns 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Trusted water heating and storage manufacturer named a leader in energy efficiency for the fifth consecutive year

AMBLER, Pa., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, has received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the fifth consecutive year.

"We're honored to be recognized for our continuing commitment to energy efficiency and innovation, and ongoing work to develop and deliver educational content for professionals," said Rebecca Owens, senior communications manager for Bradford White. "The ENERGY STAR program makes a difference in communities throughout North America and supports our efforts to deliver high-performing, efficient solutions to commercial and residential consumers."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts .

