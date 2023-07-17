Bradford White invites contractors to showcase skills in For the Pro® Photo Contest

Through December, the company will give away a Carhartt® Thermal-Lined Duck Active Jacket to each weekly winner 

AMBLER, Pa., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces the Bradford White For the Pro® Photo Contest, offering weekly opportunities through 2023 for contractors to earn a Carhartt® Thermal-Lined Duck Active Jacket.

"We're proud of the work that our For the Pro® customers do, and this contest is a fun way for us to showcase their skills and demonstrate our commitment to professional installation of our products," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White.

Pat Hansell of West Chester, Pennsylvania, is the first weekly winner of the Bradford White For the Pro® Photo Contest.
To enter, contractors can simply submit a photo of a recent Bradford White installation at https://www.bradfordwhite.com/photo-contest/. Contractors are encouraged to include themselves and their teams in the photos.

A new winner will be selected every week through December and shared on social media. Pat Hansell from West Chester, Pennsylvania, is the first weekly winner.

Bradford White's unique For the Pro® platform provides powerful digital tools that help contractors do their jobs and grow their businesses. Features of the platform include:

  • Find a Pro contractor directory
  • For the Pro sales material
  • RightSpec® tools
  • Technical and promotional videos
  • For the Pro® Training Academy

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters
Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

