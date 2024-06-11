Bradford White partners with Emancipet to ensure Philadelphia-area pets and their families have access to affordable veterinary care

The trusted water heater manufacturer and nonprofit veterinary services provider join to make a difference in the health and well-being of local pets

AMBLER, Pa., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation , an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announced today a three-year partnership with Emancipet , a nonprofit organization on a mission to make veterinary care affordable and accessible for everyone.

Bradford White's ongoing support ensures Emancipet clinics in Philadelphia can provide affordable, safe, and sanitary surgeries and other essential veterinary care.

"At Bradford White, we understand that reliable hot water is essential for maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitation in veterinary care," said Rebecca Owens, senior communications manager, Bradford White Corporation. "That's why we are proud to support Emancipet, whose mission to provide affordable and accessible vet services ensures pets and their families receive the best care possible. Together, we're making a difference in the health and well-being of pets and their families."

In Philadelphia, more than 500,000 pets live with families that cannot afford the costs of veterinary care. Since 1999, Emancipet and their growing network of clinics has provided pet families in need with low-cost healthy pet services such as vaccinations, heartworm prevention and flea and tick control as well as low-cost spay and neuter surgeries and more.

"Emancipet exists because we believe people love their pets and want to do what's best for them," said Robyn Colajezzi, vice president of development for Emancipet in Philadelphia. "The rapidly increasing cost of veterinary care makes it inaccessible for many families. But veterinary care is an essential service, just like many other important social services. We're committed to strengthening this critical component of our community, and we're grateful for Bradford White's support."

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corporation is a full line state-of-the-art manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company is headquartered in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities throughout North America, and all products made by Bradford White are manufactured in the United States. For more information, visit www.BradfordWhiteCorporation.com .

About Emancipet

Celebrating its 25th year in 2024, Emancipet is a nonprofit organization on a mission to make veterinary care affordable and accessible for everyone. Emancipet clinics provide access to preventative care office exams, vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, heartworm treatments, dental cleanings, surgeries, and more at low and discounted prices for those that need it most. Emancipet is able to offer its low cost veterinary care services for dogs and cats through the generous support of donors. Founded in 1999, Emancipet sees over 200,000 visits annually to its clinics in Austin, TX, Killeen, TX, Houston, TX and Philadelphia, PA. By providing low-cost services, with compassion and free of judgment, Emancipet works to support and strengthen some of the most powerful bonds in life - those between people and the pets they love. For more information, visit www.emancipet.org.

