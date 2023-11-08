Bradford White supports innovative ECA heat pump internship opportunities through Industry Forward® program

Manufacturer of water heating and storage equipment announces $50,000 donation to extend its partnership with Pennsylvania agency committed to sustainable energy and skilled trades training

AMBLER, Pa., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announced today a $50,000 grant through its Industry Forward® initiative to help Pennsylvania's Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA) launch a pilot internship program for youth and emerging workers from Philadelphia's disadvantaged communities.

The grant will support a 60-hour internship program for up to 30 participants in ECA's signature heat pump water heater installation and maintenance training course in 2024.

Javier Ramos was a participant in ECA’s contractor heat pump training this year.

"Bradford White and ECA share a mission to showcase the rewarding career opportunities that are available in the skilled trades and to support the foundation of education and training necessary to maintain a thriving workforce," said Rebecca Owens, senior manager of communications for Bradford White. "We're proud to extend our partnership with ECA so they can continue to provide valuable learning opportunities for youth and adults throughout the Philadelphia area."

Industry Forward® is Bradford White's signature charitable giving initiative, developed to help advance workforce development and increase public awareness of career opportunities in the plumbing and HVAC industries.

ECA's 200-hour heat pump training program consists of classroom instruction, lab exercises and career development. Interns supported by Bradford White's Industry Forward® grant will supplement the training program with on-the-job installation experience supervised by a professional HVACR technician.

"Bradford White is providing critical support for our mission through their Industry Forward® program," said Steve Luxton, executive director and CEO of ECA. "With their continuing partnership, our trainees will have more opportunities to develop the self-confidence and leadership skills that come from jobsite experience. Thanks to Bradford White, we're able to provide innovative workforce development education for young people in Philadelphia while also ensuring our community has reliable energy services."

Bradford White partners with nonprofit organizations and technical schools to educate individuals and families on the importance of the skilled trades and the role that industry professionals provide in the health, safety, sanitation, and infrastructure of their communities through strategic grant funding that supports workforce development training and education programs and industry career opportunities, events, and partnerships.

ECA leads the design and implementation of high-quality energy conservation initiatives to reduce household energy costs and stabilize low-income families in their homes and communities. ECA's Heat Pump and Heat Pump Water Heater Training Lab, supported by Bradford White and other partners, prepares HVACR technicians from historically marginalized communities for sustainable careers, while facilitating the adoption of heat pumps and heat pump water heaters and advancing the clean energy transition.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation's Industry Forward® initiative, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com/giving/.

About Industry Forward®

Industry Forward™ is Bradford White's signature charitable giving program. Through this initiative, the company provides grants to eligible organizations to advance public awareness of the importance and value of the Plumbing and HVAC industry including skilled trades, manufacturing, and distribution. By aligning resources and investing in key programs, Bradford White is making a positive impact in communities to help build a stronger and sustainable future for all.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About ECA

Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to help people conserve energy and to promote a sustainable and socially equitable energy future for all. Founded in 1984, ECA coordinates low-income energy services, and administers high quality energy conservation, education, heating, and home repair services to reduce households' energy costs and stabilize families in their communities. Learn more at www.ecasavesenergy.org

