Bradford White supports Philadelphia and West Michigan communities through seasonal giving

AMBLER, Pa. , Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, reaffirms its commitment to community support through charitable giving, volunteerism and workforce development initiatives.

In Middleville, Michigan, Bradford White hosted its first-ever 5K Against Breast Cancer, bringing together employees and community members for a cause that resonates deeply with many families. The event raised more than $2,500 to support breast cancer awareness and research, marking an impactful new tradition for the region.

As part of its efforts to address food insecurity, Bradford White recently made a donation of $15,000 to Philabundance, the Philadelphia region's largest hunger-relief organization. Bradford White has been partnering with the organization for years, and this most recent donation marks their largest yet. The financial contribution was made specifically to the Camp Out for Hunger food drive, along with boxes of food to be distributed to those in need. In addition, a team of Bradford White employees volunteered at the Philabundance headquarters, sorting boxes to be distributed to local seniors.

The manufacturer also continued its support of the annual Ron Jaworski Turkey Drive, once again serving as a sponsor. This year, a team of Bradford White employees joined other volunteers to help distribute turkeys directly to families in the Philadelphia area, ensuring more households could enjoy a warm holiday meal. The company has been a consistent supporter of the Turkey Drive.

Additionally, Bradford White collected toys on behalf of Libertae, a rehab facility based in Bucks County, PA that supports women through addiction recovery. The toys, collected for the children of women in the program, were distributed around the holidays.

"The products we manufacture at Bradford White improve safety, comfort and quality of life; and yet, there's always more we can do to support individuals and families in our area," said Neal Heyman, senior director of marketing at Bradford White. "The organizations we've partnered with demonstrate a commitment to community uplift, and we're thankful for the chance to work with them during the holiday season and beyond."

Beyond seasonal giving, Bradford White continues to invest in long-term community wellbeing through its Industry Forward® program. The initiative supports nonprofits and technical institutions that promote skilled trades careers and workforce development. Recently, Bradford White welcomed local students to its West Michigan manufacturing facility during Discover Manufacturing Month, offering firsthand exposure to modern manufacturing and the essential role skilled trades play in strong, thriving communities.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corporation is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Industry Forward®

Industry Forward® is Bradford White's signature charitable giving program. Through this initiative, the company provides grants to eligible organizations to advance public awareness of the importance and value of the Plumbing and HVAC industry including skilled trades, manufacturing, and distribution. By aligning resources and investing in key programs, Bradford White is making a positive impact in communities to help build a stronger and sustainable future for all. For more information about Industry Forward, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com/giving.

