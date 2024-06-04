Bradford White supports women in the skilled trades with new partnership and scholarship funding

The trusted manufacturer announces $10,000 donation and two $3,500 scholarships to support Women in Plumbing and Piping

AMBLER, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announced today a partnership to support Women in Plumbing and Piping (WiPP), an organization dedicated to empowering and advancing the role of women across all levels of the plumbing and piping industries.

The partnership includes a $10,000 donation from Bradford White Corporation's Industry Forward® charitable giving program to advance the organization's ongoing mission and key pillars that support workforce development. Additionally, the Bradford White Women's Network is offering two $3,500 scholarships as part of the Women in Plumbing and Piping Scholarship Program. The scholarship program is specifically designed to support and encourage women pursuing careers in the plumbing and piping industries.

"Bradford White is committed to supporting the essential skilled trade industries and educating the public on the value of a career in those fields," said Rebecca Owens, senior communications manager for Bradford White. "We are thrilled to partner with WiPP to support their program and the opportunities they are offering to women in the industry, and helping them foster shared experiences through networking, education, and mentorships. Our partnership helps them build the next generation of talent that will continue to provide the critical services that keep us all comfortable, healthy and safe."

The Women in Plumbing and Piping Scholarship Program is open to all active members of Women in Plumbing and Piping who are enrolled or plan to enroll in an accredited trade or vocational school or related program, and who demonstrate a commitment to pursuing a career in the plumbing and piping industries.

"We're grateful for this partnership and generous donation," said Kim Gill, executive director, WiPP. "Bradford White has demonstrated a profound commitment to the hard-working people who are the foundation of the industries we serve, and their mission aligns seamlessly with our commitment to fostering diversity, providing educational opportunities and promoting professional growth within the plumbing and piping fields."

Each $3,500 Bradford White Women's Network scholarship may be applied to tuition at a trade or vocational school, educational fees, textbooks, or class supplies.

Applicants must submit an essay between June 3 and July 15 with the prompt, "Why I Am Choosing a Career in the Trades." Essays will be evaluated based on clarity of expression, grammar, demonstration of passion for the trade, depth of insight into the industry, and the persuasiveness of the argument regarding long-term commitment.

For more information, visit https://www.womeninplumbandpipe.org/scholarships.

For more information about Bradford White, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com/.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corporation is a full line state-of-the-art manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company is headquartered in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities throughout North America, and all products made by Bradford White are manufactured in the United States. For more information, visit www.BradfordWhiteCorporation.com.

About Industry Forward®

Industry Forward® is Bradford White's signature charitable giving program. Through this initiative, the company provides grants to eligible organizations to advance public awareness of the importance and value of the Plumbing and HVAC industry including skilled trades, manufacturing, and distribution. By aligning resources and investing in key programs, Bradford White is making a positive impact in communities to help build a stronger and sustainable future for all.

