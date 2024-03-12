Bradford White to feature high-efficiency, high-performance restaurant solutions at RFMA Annual Conference

Innovative manufacturer will showcase reliable commercial water heaters, including ENERGY STAR®-certified models, at the annual Restaurant Facility Management Association event in Washington, D.C.

AMBLER, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will highlight innovative, high-quality solutions for the restaurant facility management industry at the Restaurant Facility Management Association Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., March 17-19.

"We're looking forward to the insights and experience the RFMA Annual Conference delivers year after year," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White. "This event is a great opportunity to showcase our solutions serving the leaders and experts who are driving the restaurant facility industry into the future."

The RFMA Annual Conference is the premier event for restaurant facilities professionals, who come from all over the United States to network, enhance their knowledge and connect with vendors.

Representatives from Bradford White will be available at Booth 510 during the event to meet with attendees and demonstrate the following products:

Infiniti® GS Series Tankless Gas Water Heater: The ENERGY STAR®-certified Infiniti® GS tankless water heater offers energy efficiency, high performance and cutting-edge features, including a robust stainless steel heat exchanger, high temperature setting of 180 degrees, cascade rack installation and common venting.

eF Series® 120T Ultra High Efficiency Models: The ENERGY STAR®-certified eF Series® Ultra High Efficiency Gas Water Heaters feature BMS integration, protective powered anodes, Vitraglas® lining, thermal efficiency up to 97%, ICON HD® controls, direct spark ignition, three-pass fire-tube heat-exchanger system, and an installed T&P relief valve.

ElectriFLEX MD™: With available advanced features such as rugged Incoloy® low-watt density elements, field conversion kits to fit demanding application needs, Bradford White's proprietary Vitraglas® lining with Microban® antimicrobial product protection, and a Hydrojet® sediment reduction system, ElectriFLEX MD™ medium-duty commercial tank-type electric water heaters are designed to deliver reliable high performance in any conditions.

For more information about the RFMA Annual Conference, visit https://www.rfmaannualconference.com/.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

