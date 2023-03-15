Bradford White to showcase restaurant solutions at RFMA 2023

Leading water heater and boiler manufacturer will highlight its reliable, ENERGY STAR®-certified products at annual Restaurant Facility Management Association event in San Antonio in March

AMBLER, Pa., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation , an industry-leading American manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase its innovative, high-quality solutions for the restaurant facility management industry at the Restaurant Facility Management Association Annual Conference in San Antonio March 21-23.

"We're looking forward to highlighting the reliable, powerful and efficient products we offer to help restaurant facilities management professionals thrive and grow in this dynamic industry," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "RFMA provides a unique opportunity for the leaders and experts to connect and share insights that are driving the industry."

The RFMA Annual Conference offers three days of building partnerships and relationships, hot-topic education sessions, sharing industry knowledge and discovering new resources.

Representatives from Bradford White will be available at Booth 1035 during the event, featuring products and product features including:

Infiniti ® GS Tankless Water Heater: The ENERGY STAR ® -certified Infiniti ® GS tankless water heater offers energy efficiency, high performance and cutting-edge features, including a robust stainless steel heat exchanger, high temperature setting of 180 o F, cascade rack installation and common venting.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

