Bradford White Water Heaters showcases quality and innovation at Eastern Energy Expo

Leading manufacturer of water heaters and boilers brings its powerful product solutions to the prominent energy and comfort industry event in Atlantic City May 21-24

AMBLER, Pa., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will feature its innovative, high-performing and energy efficient products at the Eastern Energy Expo in Atlantic City, New Jersey, May 21-24.

"The Eastern Energy Expo is the leading event for the energy and comfort industries," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "We continue to see significant growth with our portfolio of hydronic solutions and our team of product experts are readily available to support the evolving needs of our heating and HVAC professional customers."

Representatives from Bradford White Water Heaters will be set up at Booth #536 during the Expo and are excited to meet with attendees to discuss and highlight the following Bradford White products:

Brute FT ® Floor Standing Combination Boilers: Brute FT ® Floor Standing Combination Boilers feature a stainless steel fire-tube heat exchanger and multiple venting options, low-pressure drop design with a sealed combustion chamber, and pre-mix ceramic fiber burner. Modulating gas valves allow up to 10:1 turndown and ensure top performance and efficiency.

The AHRI-certified PowerStor Series SS Indirect features a stainless steel tank and heat exchanger, a factory-installed Hydrojet Total Performance System, an immersed adjustable aquastat, and supply and return connections. Infiniti® GR Tankless Water Heaters: The ENERGY STAR®-certified Infiniti® GR tankless water heater offers energy efficiency, high performance and cutting-edge features, including a robust stainless steel heat exchanger, high temperature setting of 180 degrees, cascade rack installation and multiple venting options.

The Eastern Energy Expo brings together wholesale and retail liquid fuel marketers, motor fuel distributors, diesel and biodiesel distributors, propane marketers and HVAC service professionals to experience informative business presentations, technical education programs, a two-day trade show and memorable networking opportunities.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

