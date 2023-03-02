Bradford White's Eric Truskoski will address evolving regulatory landscape at MCAA23

In "The New Normal for the Political Environment," the vice president of administration and government affairs for a leading water heating and storage manufacturer will help industry professionals understand the impact of increasing local, state and federal regulations and legislative activity

AMBLER, Pa., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Truskoski, vice president of administration and government affairs for Bradford White Corporation , an industry-leading American manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will lead a presentation titled "The New Normal for the Political Environment" at the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) annual convention in Phoenix in March.

Truskoski's presentation at MCAA23 will address the impact of new and proposed regulatory and legislative activity impacting the water heating and hydronic heating industries.

Bradford White Corporation’s vice president of administration and government affairs, Eric Truskoski, will present “The New Normal for the Political Environment” at MCAA23.

"Over the last several years, regulation and legislation related to our industries has increased dramatically on the local, state and federal levels," Truskoski said. "Additionally, many of the most important issues facing the industry have become highly politicized and emotionally charged, making it difficult for many to gain clarity around the unintended consequences of these regulations. It's essential for professionals in the field to understand this evolving landscape and let their voices be heard in order to make informed decisions, effectively run their businesses, and properly serve their customers."

Truskoski joined Bradford White as a design engineer in 2006. He is involved in several key industry and trade organizations, including the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the American Supply Association (ASA) and the Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Contractors Association (PHCC).

The MCAA serves the unique needs of approximately 2,600 firms involved in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, piping and mechanical service by providing members with high-quality educational materials and programs to help them attain the highest level of managerial and technical expertise.

MCAA23 will be held March 26-30. For more information, visit https://mcaaconvention.org/.

