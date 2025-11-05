Bradford's Auction Gallery Uncovers New Clue Potentially Upending Ted DeGrazia's 1976 "Burning Paintings" Protest

SUN CITY, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A decades-old mystery surrounding one of Arizona's most celebrated artists has taken a fascinating new turn. Bradford's has recently discovered a large collection of original works by iconic Southwestern artist Ted DeGrazia. While researching the newly discovered collection, specialists at Bradford's uncovered previously unknown correspondence that could upend a significant moment in art history.

Ted DeGrazia Flower Vendor, 1952 Oil on Canvas Bradford's Auction Gallery, Sun City Arizona

Long believed to have destroyed more than 100 of his own works—valued at over $1.5 million at the time—in the Superstition Mountains in 1976 to protest federal inheritance tax laws, DeGrazia's "Burning of DeGrazia Paintings" became a defining moment in Southwestern art history. However, this newly surfaced correspondence between a concerned collector and DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun may suggest the event had been a symbolic act rather than a literal destruction of his original works.

The discovery by Bradford's includes a previously unknown postcard stating DeGrazia had "plans to take another alternative, so that the paintings won't be burned." The postcard was sent in response to a collectors' concern over DeGrazia's plans to burn his now infamous works. The correspondence was discovered on a gallery postcard featuring DeGrazia's image, signature from the gallery as well as the original postage stamp, post mark and cancel. It was sent by the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun in May of 1975, nearly a year before the artist's notorious "Burning of DeGrazia Paintings" in the Superstition Mountains of Arizona.

"The discovery of this postcard is significant and could reframe one of the most talked-about moments in art history," said Brad Denham, owner of Bradford's Auction Gallery. "For nearly fifty years, the public believed DeGrazia set fire to his life's work in the desert. But this correspondence shows he may have planned a symbolic gesture all along—one that captured the media's attention while preserving his art."

DeGrazia, celebrated as one of the most recognizable and most replicated artists of the American Southwest, became famous for his colorful depictions of Indigenous children, spiritual themes, and desert landscapes. His rebellious spirit, love of Arizona, and resistance to government control fueled both his art and his legend. The newly discovered postcard, however, invites collectors and historians to reconsider the narrative of the 1976 burning—was it destruction, or performance?

"With this find, we're reminded that even well-documented moments in art history can surprise us," Denham added. "This postcard doesn't just change what we thought we knew—it reignites curiosity and adds value to every surviving DeGrazia work."

Twenty-two of the original Ted DeGrazia works will be featured in Bradford's upcoming Wild West Art Auction, closing at 9 a.m. MST on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The collection includes original oil paintings, watercolors, and mixed media pieces, all showcasing DeGrazia's expressive brushwork and heartfelt portrayals of Native American and Southwestern life.

Bradford's Wild West Art Auction features more than 570 lots of Western and Native American fine art, jewelry, and artifacts curated from private collections around the globe. More than 34,000 registered bidders across 84 countries—are expected to participate. Bidders can register, preview the catalog, and bid live online at www.BradfordsAuction.com.

Bradford's Auction Gallery is part of the Bradford's Group, a full-service estate solutions company based in Arizona. The group includes Bradford's Auction Gallery, Liberty Liquidation, Artique Appraisals, and Bradford's Team. Together, the Bradford's brands provide seamless support for families, fiduciaries, and collectors- specializing in full-service estate disposition including auctions, estate sales, real estate services, appraisals, and more. For more information on the Bradford's Group, visit www.bradfordsgroup.com.

