Rare 18-Karat Patek Philippe Jumbo Nautilus Wristwatch Shines in Bradford's Jewelers Vault Auction Closing December 14

SUN CITY, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most exceptional timepieces to appear in Bradford's Auction Gallery's Jewelers Vault Auction is drawing the attention of collectors from around the world: a rare Patek Philippe 18k Yellow Gold "Jumbo" Nautilus automatic wristwatch, a standout that highlights an already remarkable offering of fine estate jewelry and luxury timepieces.

The auction, currently underway and closing Sunday, December 14, 2025, features more than 375 lots of curated luxury and vintage estate jewelry, designer pieces, gold, platinum, and gemstone collections, as well as high-end watches including Cartier, Rolex, Jaeger LeCoultre and more. Even among such distinguished offerings, the Patek Philippe stands apart as a premier opportunity for serious horological collectors.

The Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 3700/11J is a highly sought-after second-series version of the original "Jumbo" Nautilus, continuing Gérald Genta's iconic design introduced in 1976. Crafted in 18K yellow gold, it features a monocoque case construction and an integrated bracelet that highlight the high-end finishing characteristic of early Nautilus production.

According to research, it is thought that less than 300 examples of this exceedingly rare model and its "sister" ref. 3700/1 in gold have appeared in public. Vintage Patek Philippe watches of this caliber are highly sought-after for their enduring value, meticulous construction, and scarcity on the secondary market.

"This is an extraordinary watch that stands as a rare and historically significant timepiece with collectors from around the world," said Brad Denham, owner of Bradford's Auction Gallery. "When it comes to collectors this watch represents the pinnacle of collectability and investment-grade craftsmanship."

Beyond the Patek Philippe highlight, the Jewelers Vault Auction showcases a diverse collection of estate treasures: diamond rings, luxury bracelets and pendants, vintage gold pieces, gemstone statement jewelry, men's and women's high-end watches, and unique one-of-a-kind finds from private estates. Every item has been professionally vetted, photographed, and cataloged by Bradford's jewelry specialists.

The online auction format allows bidders across the country and around the world to participate remotely, with competitive live bidding expected as the auction approaches its December 14 close. The full catalog, bidder registration, and detailed lot information can be found at www.BradfordsAuction.com, where participants may also place absentee bids or watch the auction close in real time.

Bradford's Auction Gallery is part of the Bradford's Group, a full-service estate solutions company based in Arizona. The group includes Bradford's Auction Gallery, Liberty Liquidation, Artique Appraisals, and Bradford's Team. Together, the Bradford's brands provide seamless support for families, fiduciaries, and collectors—specializing in full-service estate disposition including auctions, estate sales, real estate services, appraisals, and more. For more information on the Bradford's Group visit www.bradfordsgroup.com.

