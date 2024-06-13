Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Deploys ZeroEyes to Prevent Gun-Related Violence

Illinois School Puts Safety at the Forefront with AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform has been deployed at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School (BBCHS) to mitigate gun-related violence.

Located in Kankakee County, Illinois, BBCHS educates approximately 1,900 students from Bradley, Bourbonnais, and St. George school districts. The expansive indoor/outdoor facility comprises classrooms, gymnasiums, a community center, and a 600-seat theater. The school follows the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Training approach to active shooter threats, and will now use ZeroEyes as part of its 'inform' protocol to communicate actionable intelligence and provide situational awareness in the event of a gun-related threat.

"As an ALICE-trained school, we take a proactive approach to adding additional layers of security for our students and staff," said Dr. Matt Vosberg, Superintendent of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. "ZeroEyes supports this methodology with its ability to provide accurate, real-time information that allows us to make informed decisions in the event of a gun-related incident."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software is layered on existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to local law enforcement and the school security team in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"In the event of gun-related threats, security alerts must be provided quickly and accurately to keep people safe," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are proud to be able to provide that situational awareness as an additional layer of security to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Their dedication to taking a proactive approach to gun-related violence is truly admirable."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

