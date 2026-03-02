New Mexico Junior College Expands Deployment of ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

Following Successful Three-Year Deployment, Community College Extends Leading Proactive Security Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced an expansion of its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform deployment at New Mexico Junior College (NMJC). Building on three years of successful ZeroEyes operation, NMJC extended its coverage area to increase protection against gun-related violence.

New Mexico Junior College serves approximately 2,400 students and employs 300 faculty and staff as a comprehensive, independent two-year institution in Hobbs, New Mexico. Located in a rural region with nearly 50,000 residents, the college plays a vital role in supporting workforce development, public safety, and community advancement. Celebrating its 60-year anniversary in 2025, NMJC continues to promote success through learning, guided by its core values of access, responsiveness, effectiveness, and excellence. ZeroEyes complements the college's multilayered security approach, which also includes access control systems, close coordination with local law enforcement, and more.

Following 3 years of successful ZeroEyes operation, NMJC extended its coverage to protect against gun-related violence. Post this

"Since its implementation, non-lethal, real-time alerts from ZeroEyes for items such as toy guns or training equipment during academy exercises have reassured us of our proactive approach to maintaining a secure, student-centered campus environment," said Dennis Kelly, Director of Public Safety Programs at New Mexico Junior College. "Public safety is deeply embedded in our student-centered, community-focused mission at New Mexico Junior College, and ZeroEyes helps us achieve that."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local security teams as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We are thrilled to expand the deployment with New Mexico Junior College," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "This expansion reinforces our shared commitment to keeping students, faculty, and staff safe while supporting NMJC's mission of fostering learning, public safety, and workforce readiness."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and was the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes