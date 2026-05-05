Bradley Company Survey Illustrates How Restroom Conditions Influence User Confidence and Business Performance

86% say restroom quality reflects the quality of a company's goods and services

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The condition of a public restroom plays a powerful role in shaping how people perceive a business – and whether they choose to return. According to Bradley Company's 2026 Healthy Handwashing Survey™, 68% of Americans say they are more likely to return – and spend more – at businesses with clean, well-maintained restrooms.

Cleanliness, reliable supplies, and ease of use directly influence user confidence, hygiene behavior, and customer loyalty – making restroom maintenance a critical driver of facility performance and long-term business value.

Most Americans equate the quality of a business' products or services with the condition of the business' restroom. Bradley Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bradley Corporation)

In fact, 86% of U.S. adults say they expect the quality of a business's restrooms to reflect the quality of its goods and services. Additionally, 85% report having an overall negative impression of a facility with a dirty restroom, while 73% say an unclean or unpleasant restroom makes them think twice about returning to the establishment – reinforcing the direct connection between restroom quality and customer retention.

"Restroom conditions are a visible reflection of overall facility management," said Jon Dommisse, vice president of business development and strategy, Bradley Company. "When restrooms are clean, reliable, and easy to use, they build user confidence and reinforce trust in the entire building environment. For facility leaders, that makes restroom design and maintenance a strategic investment that supports both hygiene outcomes and business performance."

Cleanliness and Reliability Drive User Confidence

Cleanliness remains the top requested improvement in public restrooms and the most important factor influencing user confidence. Patrons expect clean, well-maintained fixtures, dry floors, and fully stocked supplies including soap, paper towels, and toilet paper.

When expectations are not met, users adjust their behavior. The survey found that 65% avoid touching restroom surfaces by using a paper towel or clothing, while almost 60% limit drinking liquids if they are going to public places in order to avoid using public restrooms.

Operational issues also directly affect hygiene practices. Among the top reasons people skip washing their hands are empty soap or paper towel dispensers and sinks that are dirty or out of order – highlighting how maintenance gaps can undermine both cleanliness and user confidence.

Facilities that consistently meet these expectations help reinforce trust, support proper hand hygiene, and create a more positive overall experience.

Restroom Conditions Shape First Impressions and Customer Decisions

Restroom quality plays a critical role early in the customer journey. The survey found that around 40% of Americans check a restroom before deciding whether to conduct business at a location – underscoring its influence on first impressions.

Poor restroom conditions can quickly erode trust, while clean, well-maintained facilities help reinforce a positive perception of the entire operation. For many users, the restroom serves as a visible indicator of how well a facility is managed overall.

"These findings highlight the importance of consistency," Dommisse said. "Maintaining clean, functional, and well-stocked restrooms is not just about upkeep – it's about protecting brand perception and supporting customer confidence at every touchpoint."

Touchless Technology Builds Trust and Enhances the Experience

Touchless fixtures play a key role in strengthening user confidence by reducing shared surface contact and simplifying the handwashing process.

Nearly 80% of Americans say touchless fixtures are important in public restrooms, and a similar percentage say they improve the overall experience. Just as important, about 80% express confidence in their reliability and performance – reinforcing trust in these solutions.

"Touchless fixtures have become an expected feature in today's restrooms," added Dommisse. "They not only support hygiene, but also improve ease of use and maintenance efficiency – helping facilities deliver a more consistent and reliable experience."

As user expectations continue to evolve, delivering clean, reliable, and easy-to-maintain restrooms is no longer optional – it's a fundamental requirement for building user confidence, strengthening brand perception, and supporting long-term business performance.

About the Survey

The annual Healthy Handwashing Survey from Bradley queried 1,020 American adults Jan. 5 -16, 2026. Conducted annually since 2009, the survey tracks attitudes and habits around handwashing, hygiene, and restroom perceptions in public facilities.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com/handwashing.

For more than 100 years, Bradley has been known as the leader in advanced commercial washrooms and comprehensive emergency safety solutions that make public environments hygienic and safe. Bradley innovated the industry's first and most specified WashBar multi-function touchless handwashing and drying fixture. Washroom accessories, Euro-style partitions, HDPE and Phenolic lockers, as well as emergency safety fixtures and electric tankless heaters round out its product range. Based in Menomonee Falls, WI, Bradley Company, a subsidiary of Watts Water Technologies, serves commercial, institutional and industrial building markets worldwide. www.bradleycorp.com.

SOURCE Bradley Company