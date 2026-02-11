Americans Wash Hands More During Flu Season but Everyday Habits Still Fall Short, New Survey Finds

Heightened concern over H3N2 and seasonal viruses drives better hand hygiene, yet lapses in public restrooms persist

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. is in the midst of a tough flu season, Americans are growing significantly more concerned about getting sick. According to the 2026 Healthy Handwashing Survey™, 70% of Americans are very or somewhat concerned about contracting the flu compared to 59% who felt that way just three years ago.

That rising concern is translating into more diligent hand hygiene. The survey found that 81% of Americans say they wash their hands more frequently or more thoroughly during flu outbreaks and seasonal virus surges, up from 74% in 2023. Nearly all respondents (93%) believe handwashing is important to maintaining overall health, reinforcing its role as one of the most trusted and accessible ways to help reduce the spread of illness.

Bradley, a company that manufactures commercial washroom equipment, executed its first Healthy Handwashing Survey in 2009 as the H1N1 virus (also known as the swine flu) was hitting the country. Back then, just 45% of Americans said they elevated their hand hygiene in response to seasonal virus outbreaks. Now, 17 years later, handwashing has surged as a sickness prevention strategy.

"Handwashing, using soap and warm water, is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the spread of disease, including the flu," said Brian M. Forster, Ph.D., microbiologist and chemical hygiene officer at Saint Joseph's University. "Our hands touch many surfaces during the day, including our face, and are an easy way for us to pick up something that can make us sick."

The survey found that coughing, sneezing, or being around someone who is sick are the actions most likely to prompt handwashing. When feeling ill, Americans are most likely to drink more fluids, wash their hands more frequently, and stay home when possible.

Cutting Corners on Hand Hygiene

Although many people understand the health benefits of handwashing, the survey reveals those habits often don't last, especially in public restrooms, highlighting a growing disconnect between awareness and daily behavior.

Last year, 81% of Americans said they always washed their hands after using a public restroom. In 2026, that figure dropped to 76%.

On average, Americans report washing their hands about eight times per day, but frequency varies widely. Women wash their hands about two times more each day than men, a long-standing pattern that continues to underscore the gap between awareness and everyday practice.

Skipping the Suds – Even in Public Restrooms

Lack of handwashing follow-through in public restrooms remains a visible, and troubling, concern. More than three-quarters of Americans (77%) say they have seen others leave a public restroom without washing their hands, up from 68% in 2024. At the same time, one in five admit they are more likely to skip handwashing when no one else is around, underscoring the role social accountability plays in hygiene compliance.

While lathering up with soap and water is the best way to wash hands, 44% of Americans admit to just rinsing with water. Men are more likely to bypass soap than women (50% vs. 38%).

"For many people, the decision to wash their hands in a public restroom is influenced by the environment," said Jon Dommisse, vice president of business development and strategy for Bradley Company . "If a restroom appears poorly maintained or understocked, it can discourage proper handwashing – at exactly the moment when it matters most for public health."

Altogether, the 2026 findings paint a clear picture: Americans understand the importance of handwashing and respond quickly during heightened flu activity, but sustaining those behaviors, especially in public settings, remains a challenge. Health experts continue to emphasize that frequent, thorough handwashing throughout the day, not just during outbreaks, is one of the most effective ways to help reduce the spread of flu, colds, and other contagious illnesses.

The annual Healthy Handwashing Survey from Bradley queried 1,020 American adults Jan. 5–16, 2026, about their handwashing habits, concerns about seasonal viruses, and their use of public restrooms. Participants were from around the country and were fairly evenly split between women (55%) and men (44%); 1% selected other.

