Bradley's Elvari® Washroom Accessories Collection Wins Red Dot Product Design Award 2026

Global design award recognizes cohesive, high-performance washroom accessory system and continued product innovation

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Company, innovator of commercial restroom products for more than 100 years, today announced that its Elvari® Washroom Accessories Collection has been honored with the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, one of the world's most prestigious and internationally established competitions for product design.

A Global Benchmark for Design Excellence

Bradley's award-winning Elvari® Washroom Accessories Collection brings a refined, cohesive look to commercial restrooms with a Euro-inspired pill-shaped silhouettte, seamless surfaces and modern finishes that resist fingerprints and wear.

Established in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award recognizes products that demonstrate outstanding design quality and innovation. In 2026, the highly competitive global program received thousands of entries from companies and design studios across 61 countries, highlighting its broad international scope. Awarded products reflect the many ways design today responds to evolving technological, functional, and societal needs across industries and usage environments.

The distinctions are conferred by an independent panel of international experts who evaluate entries based on key principles of good design – including functionality, aesthetic appeal, usability, and degree of innovation. Products receiving the Red Dot distinction are recognized as meeting the highest standards of design excellence.

Recognized for Cohesive Design and Performance

Among this year's global Red Dot winners, Bradley's Elvari Collection stood out for its cohesive design language, refined form, and ability to seamlessly integrate aesthetics with high-performance functionality.

"We are honored that the Elvari Washroom Accessories Collection has been recognized by the Red Dot Design Award," said Jon Dommisse, vice president of business development and strategy at Bradley Company. "Elvari was created to bring a new level of unity, sophistication, and performance to commercial washrooms. This award reinforces the importance of thoughtful, integrated design in shaping both user experience and facility performance."

A Unified Approach to Washroom Design

The Elvari Collection features a distinctive, euro-inspired pill-shaped silhouette with smooth, radiused edges that create a unified design language across a wide range of accessories. The expansive collection includes towel and soap dispensers, LED mirrors, grab bars, shelves, waste receptacles, and more – enabling architects and designers to create coordinated, design-forward washroom environments.

Engineered for both aesthetics and durability, Elvari accessories are available in a selection of premium electrocoat finishes – including Brushed Black, Brushed Stainless, Brushed Bronze, Brushed Brass, Brushed Nickel, and Satin Stainless – that resist fingerprints, corrosion, and wear. These finishes help maintain a refined appearance in high-traffic commercial settings while complementing other washroom fixtures for a coordinated and cohesive overall look.

Designed for Performance and Longevity

Beyond design, the Elvari Washroom Collection incorporates practical features that support maintenance efficiency and long-term performance. Thoughtful engineering details simplify installation and servicing, while the breadth of the product line provides flexibility to meet the needs of a wide range of commercial environments – from hospitality and healthcare to education and corporate facilities.

For more information on Elvari, visit bradleycorp.com/elvari.

For more information on the Red Dot Product Design Awards, visit red-dot.org/pd.

About Bradley Company

For more than 100 years, Bradley Company has been a leader in advanced commercial washrooms and comprehensive emergency safety solutions. Based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Bradley serves commercial, institutional, and industrial building markets worldwide. The company offers a complete range of products including all-in-one touchless handwashing systems, washroom accessories, partitions, lockers, and emergency safety fixtures. Bradley is a subsidiary of Watts Water Technologies.

SOURCE Bradley Company