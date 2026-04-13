Brado AI Acquires ProviderIQ from Hatchleaf to Advance Precision Routing in Healthcare Access

Acquisition strengthens Brado AI's Conversational Engagement Platform with clinically informed, data-driven patient-provider matching

ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brado AI today announced the acquisition of ProviderIQ from Hatchleaf, enhancing its Conversational Engagement Platform (CEP) with a more advanced approach to precision routing and patient-provider matching.

Healthcare systems increasingly face challenges not only in access, but in aligning patient demand with available provider capacity. Traditional routing methods often rely on static directories or rules-based decision trees, which often oversimplify patient needs and fail to reflect the realities of modern, highly specialized care delivery.

ProviderIQ addresses this gap by incorporating clinical context, provider practice patterns, and real-world operational workflows into routing decisions. Co-developed by Dan Cokely and Dr. Arun Rai, a practicing urologist at Johns Hopkins, the capability is built on real-world encounter data to more accurately match patients to the right provider and care pathway.

"Health systems don't just need more access, they need more precision in how patients are matched to care," said Andy Parham, CEO of Brado AI. "ProviderIQ strengthens our ability to deliver that precision within CEP, using data and clinical insight to better align demand and supply."

The approach has been vetted by Johns Hopkins and piloted at Northwell Health, where it supported access teams navigating thousands of patients across a large, complex provider network. Results from the pilot included:

Provider match specificity improved from less than 50% to more than 85%

Time to appointment reduced from 45 days to 22 days

Time to intervention reduced from 74 days to less than 30 days

With ProviderIQ now integrated into CEP, Brado AI expands its ability to help health systems improve access performance, reduce leakage, and optimize utilization of constrained provider resources, while delivering a more seamless experience for patients and care teams.

As part of the acquisition, Brado AI will continue to collaborate with Hatchleaf founders Dr. Arun Rai, Dan Cokely and Nick Mitilenes to support ongoing development and application of the capability.

"We are proud of what we built with ProviderIQ and excited to see Brado scale its impact through the Conversational Engagement Platform," said Mitilenes. "This transaction allows Hatchleaf to remain focused on advancing precision therapy navigation while enabling broader impact through Brado's platform."

The acquisition reinforces Brado AI's focus on extending health systems' reach and impact by turning patient intent into precise, system-aligned access—an increasingly critical capability as care delivery grows more complex

About Brado AI

Brado AI delivers a Conversational Engagement Platform that helps health systems align demand to supply through AI-driven engagement, triage, and routing. Built specifically for healthcare, CEP enables more precise access, improved retention, and optimized resource utilization.

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SOURCE Brado