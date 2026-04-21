Brado AI Recognized for Advancing Interoperability Through HealthTech Ecosystem Pledge

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brado AI, a healthcare technology company focused on conversational AI–powered patient engagement, today announced its successful completion of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Technology Ecosystem pledge, reinforcing its commitment to improving interoperability, patient access to health information, and care continuity.

As part of CMS's Health Technology Ecosystem initiative, participating organizations pledged to advance interoperable, patient-centered healthcare by enabling secure, consent-based access to health information and reducing administrative burden across the care journey. Brado AI formally committed to building conversational AI assistants capable of connecting to CMS-aligned networks and personal health record applications, using standards-based approaches to deliver personalized, helpful support.

Over the past year, Brado operationalized this pledge through its Conversational Engagement Platform (CEP), translating CMS principles into production-ready capabilities. Brado's work includes chart-aware conversational workflows that incorporate patient context with consent, standards-based data exchange aligned with CMS interoperability goals, and patient-facing experiences designed to improve navigation and continuity. These capabilities support CMS's broader efforts to eliminate redundant data collection, reduce "clipboard medicine," and make health information more accessible and actionable for patients.

In recognition of this progress, Brado AI was invited to present its solution at the Health Tech Ecosystem: Live! First Wave Launch event held on April 9, highlighting Brado AI as an example of how conversational AI can responsibly advance interoperability and patient-centered care within the CMS framework.

"Patients are being asked to navigate a system that's too complex, and too expensive to sustain," said Andy Parham, CEO of Brado AI. "Chart-aware conversational AI helps patients and caregivers get clear answers, understand their options, and take the right next step, which improves access for everyone."

Brado AI remains committed to collaborating with health systems, technology partners, and CMS to advance a more connected, patient-centered healthcare ecosystem.

About Brado AI

Brado AI delivers a Conversational Engagement Platform that helps health systems align demand to supply through AI-driven engagement, triage, and routing. Built specifically for healthcare, CEP enables more precise access, improved retention, and optimized resource utilization.

Media Contact

Kim Bowers

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Brado