Brady and Ad Council Announce Student Winners of First-Ever "End Family Fire" Scholarship Competition

High school student Amelia Montagnino from Bethesda, Maryland ("You Told Me")

from ("You Told Me") College student Alexandra Franklin from Detroit, Michigan ("Curiosity")

Each winner was awarded a $5,000 scholarship, and the Ad Council will distribute their winning videos nationally across a variety of channels including broadcast television and social media. In addition, the winning high school submission will be screened at the 2019 All-American High School Film Festival, which takes place October 11-13 in New York City.

"No matter how well you might think you've hidden your firearms, 75 percent of kids know exactly where to find guns stored in their homes," added Kris Brown, President of Brady. "Keeping guns safely locked and secured is the best way to prevent family fire and keep our children safe at home. Many high school and college students are passionate about preventing gun violence, and we're thrilled to invite them to join in our effort to End Family Fire."

"We're proud to provide these passionate and creative students with a national platform for this critical issue," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "Through the power of communications, their amazing work will inspire families across the country to make their homes safer and put an end to family fire."

Since launching one year ago, the End Family Fire campaign has already begun shifting national attitudes and behaviors about guns in the home by positioning safe gun storage as a public health issue. According to a June 2019 survey commissioned by the Ad Council and conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs:

4 in 10 gun-owning parents in America (44%) are aware of the campaign

Those who are aware of the campaign are 2.5 times more likely to have sought information about safe gun storage in the past year (31% among those aware of the campaign versus 12% of those who are not)

The End Family Fire campaign is unique in that it brings gun owners into the conversation around gun violence, encouraging them to embrace safe storage practices and become part of the solution.

Visit EndFamilyFire.org to learn more about how to make your home safer, and use #EndFamilyFire to join the conversation online.

About End Family Fire

With more than 4.6 million children living in homes with access to an unlocked or unsupervised gun, End Family Fire, a joint effort from Brady and the Ad Council, aims to put a name to the preventable tragedies that occur when these guns are misused. "Family fire," a term developed for the campaign, refers to a shooting involving an improperly stored or misused gun found in the home that results in death or injury. Incidents may include unintentional shootings, suicides, and other gun-related tragedies. The campaign aims to bring awareness to the issue of family fire and encourages a national dialogue around responsible gun ownership and safe storage practices, which can help prevent further family fire-related tragedies.

About Brady

Brady has one powerful mission - to unite all Americans against gun violence. We work across Congress, the courts, and our communities with over 90 grassroots chapters, bringing together young and old, red and blue, and every shade of color to find common ground in the common sense. In the spirit of our namesakes Jim and Sarah Brady, we have fought for over 45 years to take action, not sides, and we will not stop until this epidemic ends. It's in our hands.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media and technology to address the most pressing social issues. Its innovative, pro bono social good campaigns raise awareness. They inspire action. They save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org , follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter , and view the creative on YouTube .

About the All-American High School Film Festival

The All-American High School Film Festival (AAHSFF) is the premier destination for talented high school filmmakers and media arts enthusiasts from around the world. To date we have received over 10,000 films from all over the world. Our mission is to provide immersive education with a profound impact, connecting the filmmakers of the future with the rewards, respect, and recognition they deserve.

Each year, in the heart of New York City, we present the largest high school film festival in the world, offering a grand stage for the next generation of talented filmmakers. The festival includes screenings of hundreds of films, industry panels and workshops, the largest film and media arts college fair in the country, an interactive technology showcase, networking events and the Teen Indie Awards Show where we give out over $400,000 in prizes and scholarships. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for more information.

