New PSA campaign from the Ad Council and NHTSA Highlights the Dangers of Buzzed Driving

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council and U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the launch of a new PSA campaign raising awareness about the dangers of buzzed driving, focused on reaching young men between the ages of 21 and 34. The new PSAs, produced in collaboration with independent creative agency Curiosity, is part of the Ad Council and NHTSA's long-running campaign that has been working to prevent alcohol-impaired driving since 1983.

Despite decades of progress educating the public about buzzed driving, there is still work to be done. On average, someone in America is killed by alcohol-impaired driving every 39 minutes, according to the latest data from NHTSA. And in the latest available year of reporting, alcohol-impaired driving crashes claimed the lives of 13,384 individuals — a 14.2% jump from the previous year.

The new TV PSA, titled "Your Life Sounds Great," encourages responsible driving behavior by highlighting how driving "buzzed" can result in devastating consequences for individuals and those around them. Using immersive audio and first-person glimpses, the spot uses vignettes of life's simple, beautiful moments to remind viewers how buzzed driving can bring all of those moments to a screeching halt. The end of the TV PSA features the campaign's tagline and reminds viewers that "Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Don't drive buzzed."

"The Ad Council has a longstanding commitment to alcohol-impaired driving prevention, dating back to 1983 with the release of the iconic Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk campaign," said Michelle Hillman, Chief Campaign Development Officer of the Ad Council. "This new creative was designed to connect with our audience in a relatable, authentic, and emotional way to prompt young men to plan ahead and catch a sober ride instead of driving drunk. We're thankful for our partners and their shared commitment to keep saving lives."

"Every single person who has touched this campaign has felt the gravity of what we are trying to accomplish," said Jane Manchester, Creative Director, Curiosity. "Our director, Matt Bieler of Magna Productions, said it best, "in advertising we always say, we're not saving lives, but with this project we actually can." I couldn't agree more."

"A buzzed driver is an impaired driver. This campaign supports our life saving mission of preventing tragedies on our roads by increasing awareness of the dangers of drunk driving," said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman. "This new approach to our messaging will resonate with all audiences and is a powerful reminder to not drive after drinking because - buzzed driving is drunk driving."

The new campaign assets will be distributed across TV, radio, print, Out-Of-Home (OOH) and digital throughout the country in time and space donated by the Ad Council's media partners.

The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic and impactful campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, racial justice, gun violence and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

NHTSA

For more than 50 years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has served as the key federal agency charged with improving safety on our nation's roadways. As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, NHTSA is working to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries by promoting the use of seat belts and child safety seats; helping states and local communities address the threat of distracted, drunk and drug-impaired drivers; regulating vehicle safety standards and investigating safety defects in motor vehicles; establishing and enforcing fuel economy standards; conducting research on driver behavior and traffic safety; and providing consumer information on issues ranging from child passenger safety to impaired driving. For more information visit www.nhtsa.gov.

