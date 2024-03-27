Brady Assists with ABC's Station 19 Episode Addressing Guns and Extreme Risk Protection Orders

Brady's Show Gun Safety campaign assisted with Station 19's portrayal of an extreme risk protection order, an important tool to prevent suicide and mass shootings by temporarily removing access to guns from someone in crisis.

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady , the nation's oldest gun violence prevention group, assisted on ABC's latest episode "Good Grief" of their hit show, Station 19, streaming on Hulu. The episode featured an essential public safety tool known as an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) that temporarily removes firearms from a person in crisis. ERPOs can play a key role in preventing, firearm suicides, domestic homicides, and mass shootings.

"Twenty-one states and Washington, D.C. have extreme risk laws, but less than one-third of people in those states are familiar with these life-saving tools. This episode of Station 19 provides a unique opportunity to bridge that knowledge gap so more Americans know their intervention options when they have a loved one in crisis," says Brady President Kris Brown . "Brady's Show Gun Safety initiative is working with studios, in writers' rooms, and behind the camera to help Hollywood tell stories just like the one we saw on Station 19. Through storytelling, we can save lives."

"Playing a first responder on screen, I know I'm standing in the shoes of real-life heroes," says Station 19 actor Jason George, whose character plays a key role in the episode. "If our firefighters, clinicians, and law enforcement officers are advocating for the use of ERPOs in their line of work, we're only telling more authentic stories by incorporating these tools in our shows. My cousin was shot and killed, and his murderer was never found. My family's loss is immense, and we are not alone; 1 in 5 Americans have lost a family member to gun violence. As a parent, I am devastated that gun violence is the number one killer of our children, and as an American, I am compelled to do all I can to put a stop to it. We owe it to our children, and future generations, to Show Gun Safety so that we can create a future free from gun violence."

