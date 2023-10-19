Brady Hires Veteran TV/Film Industry Professionals to Expand Culture Change Effort to End Gun Violence

Brady

19 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

Brady's new LA-based staff will support the organization's new Culture and Gun Safety initiative, including its 'Show Gun Safety' campaign empowering TV and film industry leaders to model responsible gun use and ownership on screen

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady, the national gun violence prevention organization, has announced new leaders on its "Culture and Gun Safety" initiative. Just as Hollywood tackled public health crises like drunk driving and smoking, Brady has ignited a movement among culture leaders and creators to spark positive norm and behavior change and reshape America's relationship with guns.

Now in its second year, Brady's  "Show Gun Safety" campaign has convened its ambassadors at the White House, consulted on major TV shows, partnered with USC's Norman Lear Center on gun safety media best practices, amplified the voices of actors and advocates and held working group sessions in Los Angeles.

The newest additions will join Brady's Vice President of Communications Renee Davidson to bolster these efforts and cultivate new relationships in the entertainment industry.

Christy Callahan, a former motion picture creative executive and TV writer, joins Brady as a senior advisor. Callahan led the creation of Brady's on-screen gun safety campaign, penning the viral Hollywood Open Letter, which she covered on Good Morning America. A community organizer with deep ties in politics, she has served on Brady's Southern California Regional Leadership Council for nearly a decade.

Matt Littman joins Brady as a senior advisor. Littman most recently led 97percent, a bipartisan group of gun owners and non-gun owners working to reduce gun deaths. With a strong background in public relations, his clients have included Fortune 500 companies and Academy Award-winning actors. He served as then-Sen. Joe Biden's chief speechwriter and is a senior advisor to the Biden-Harris reelection campaign.

Jared Milrad, Brady's director of engagement, is an award-winning filmmaker, actor, entrepreneur, and advocate for inclusion and social impact in entertainment. A finalist for the Sundance Institute's Episodic Lab, Milrad has created numerous films, pilots, web series, documentaries, and PSAs.

This Fall, the "Show Gun Safety" campaign will host events open to the press at the offices of talent agencies Endeavor and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) with Brady President Kris Brown, industry panelists, and survivors of gun violence.

Contact: Mike Stankiewicz, [email protected], (202) 255-7472
Izzy Olive, [email protected], (412) 401-5787

News Releases in Similar Topics

