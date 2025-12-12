Brady Relaunches Secure Firearm Storage Website EndFamilyFire.org Just Before the Holiday Season When Unintentional Shootings Spike

EndFamilyFire.org , which was visited over half a million times last year, is a one-stop shop for gun owners about secure firearm storage to reduce shooting deaths and injuries

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady's End Family Fire program - in partnership with the Ad Council - relaunched its website EndFamilyFire.org with updated resources and a new interactive self-assessment that provides gun owners with guidance to create personalized, practical firearm storage plans.

End Family Fire is the only national program that uses the power of communications and public service advertisements (PSAs) to bring gun owners into the conversation to reduce gun violence. The program addresses the reality that less than half of all gun owners in America store their firearms securely, and 4.6 million children in America live in homes with unlocked and loaded guns – contributing to firearm injuries as the leading cause of death of children and teens in the United States.

The relaunch of EndFamilyFire.org , with its new personalized storage plans, comes just before the weeks of Christmas and New Year's, which have among the highest rates of unintentional shootings of the entire year. Storing firearms securely — locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition — significantly decreases the likelihood of these tragedies. If just 20% of households with firearms practiced safe storage, we could prevent one-third of annual youth gun suicides and unintentional shooting deaths.

Gun owners and those living in gun-owning households who are aware of the End Family Fire campaign are up to five times more likely to seek information about safe storage, and over half of those aware of the campaign reported storing their guns more safely in the past 12 months.

Colleen Creighton, Senior Director of Brady's End Family Fire program, said:

"This holiday season, secure storage is absolutely essential as people are in closer proximity to unsecured firearms while gathering at home and visiting the homes of others. Whether it's for a longtime gun owner who needs a reminder to reconsider storage amid life or household changes or a new gun owner who is not yet aware of storage risks and options, EndFamilyFire.org provides personalized guidance to help families prevent unintentional shootings with safe storage. Take the online assessment and learn how you can protect the people you love most. Together, we can ensure this holiday season doesn't turn into a tragedy."

Historically, unintentional shootings dramatically increase around the holiday season, so secure storage becomes even more vital in the coming months. Kris Brown and Brady experts are available for comment and interviews live, via phone, or Zoom. To be connected with an expert, please contact [email protected] .

