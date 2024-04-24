Brady: United Against Gun Violence Holds Annual Gala in New York City Hosted by Judd Apatow

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady , the nation's oldest gun violence prevention organization, will celebrate its annual Brady Action Awards on April 25th honoring the efforts of individuals who have distinguished themselves in the movement to free America from gun violence. The evening will be hosted by director and comedian Judd Apatow, an original signatory of the viral "Show Gun Safety " open letter signed by leading Hollywood creators pledging to model gun safety on screen.

"We have been able to usher in monumental progress in the movement against gun violence — like decreases in gun homicide, the recent fall of the NRA, and unprecedented engagement from Hollywood — because of people who understand Jim and Sarah Brady's approach that we can 'take action, not sides,' to create a safer America. The gun violence epidemic is a public health issue, not a political one, and I am eager to celebrate the heroes who are bridging divides in their communities and across industries so that we can save lives," said Brady President, Kris Brown .

"One of the reasons I make the kind of movies I do is because the world can be horrifying, and we all need to laugh sometimes. But we, as a country, need to do better. And what I've learned from working with Brady is that we can each play a part to help free America from gun violence," said Apatow. "The Action Awards will offer a glimpse into Brady's leading work to shift American culture to save lives. As the nation's oldest gun violence prevention group, they know that changing laws alone won't end gun violence; we must change our hearts and minds, too. I'm excited to join them to celebrate the people who have done just that and are propelling us toward a safer America."

Awardees, Special Guests, and Host Committee Members Include:

Christy Callahan , Show Gun Safety Senior Advisor

, Senior Advisor Jon Glickman, Miramax CEO and Show Gun Safety Ambassador

Ambassador Anthony David Jr. , Executive Council Member Team ENOUGH

, Executive Council Member Lisa Sherman , President and CEO of the Ad Council

, President and CEO of the Ad Council Donna Vobornik , Partner at Dentons US L.L.P.

, Partner at Dentons US L.L.P. Adam Brody , Actor

, Actor Clark Gregg , Actor/Filmmaker

, Actor/Filmmaker Bradley Whitford , Actor

, Actor W. Kamau Bell , Stand-up Comedian, Director, Producer

, Stand-up Comedian, Director, Producer Chike Okonkwo , Actor, Activist and Entrepreneur

, Actor, Activist and Entrepreneur Steve Kerr , Golden State Warriors Coach

, Golden State Warriors Coach U.S. House Rep. Eric Swalwell

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer

Contact: Izzy Olive, [email protected] , (412) 401-5787

SOURCE Brady