Bragg builds on its category leadership with a new, national retailer partner

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. ("Bragg"), one of the oldest and most trusted health and wellness brands and the leading U.S. brand of apple cider vinegar, is pleased to introduce two of its flavored nutritional yeast seasonings, Roasted Garlic and Smoky BBQ, to Publix stores with availability nationwide.

Bragg® Launches Flavored Nutritional Yeast in Over 1,300 Publix Stores

A category leader with more than 50% market share, Bragg Flavored Nutritional Yeast is a plant-based, parmesan cheese-like seasoning that is keto-friendly, vegan, and gluten-free. It delivers five grams of complete protein with each serving of 2 tablespoons, making it one of the few vegan food products with a complete protein currently on the market. It's also an excellent source of Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B7 and B12. Beyond its nutritious benefits, Bragg Nutritional Yeast, lovingly referred to by consumers as 'nooch,' is a zesty seasoning that elevates any dish with its unique and savory, umami flavor profile.

"We are thrilled to have Publix as a retail partner for Bragg Flavored Nutritional Yeast," said Linda Boardman, Bragg's CEO. "As consumers seek more plant-based ingredients in their diets, discovering products that deliver flavor, nutrition, and overall wellness is a win-win-win. Publix is a partner that helps us reach a unique consumer that delights in that exploration of high quality, vegan products."

Bragg Roasted Garlic and Smoky BBQ Flavored Nutritional Yeast Seasonings are now available for purchase at Publix stores. Pricing may vary based on store location. For Bragg Flavored Nutritional Yeast Seasonings to purchase, please visit www.bragg.com/collections/nutritional-yeast .

For more information about Bragg's complete product line and retail locations, please visit Bragg.com .

ABOUT BRAGG:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and bragg.com for purchase.

SOURCE Bragg Live Food Products, Inc.