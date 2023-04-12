Brahmi market to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2021 to 2026: Dabur India Ltd. and Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brahmi market size is forecast to increase by USD 86.51 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 9.06%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the low side effects of Brahmi, the rising promotion of health and wellness tourism, and increasing investments in R&D and standardization of ayurvedic medicines. Charts & data tables about market size and forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Dabur India Ltd., Hamdard Laboratories, Herbal Creations, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Natures Velvet Lifecare, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Sabinsa Corp., Shanti Natural Extracts, Shriji Herbal Products, Thangam Extracts, and Vadik Herbs. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers Brahmi products such as Dabur Brahmi Amla Kesh Tel.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - The company offers Brahmi tablets that help calm the mind, promote clarity of thought, and memory consolidation.

Natures Velvet Lifecare - The company offers Brahmi products such as Nature's Velvet Lifecare Brahmi (Bacopa Monnieri) Pure Extract 500 mg.

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers Brahmi products such as Organic India Brahmi Veg Capsule.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - The company offers Brahmi products such as Patanjali Divya Brahmi Ghrit 200 gm and Patanjali Divya Brahmi Churna 100 gm.

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Based on distribution channel, the online segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In western regions such as Europe and the Americas, Brahmi products are not easily available in offline stores due to the lack of manufacturing units and the unavailability of the Brahmi herb. Therefore, the online source of distribution is considered more convenient for the ease of access and treatment through ayurvedic means. Through this segment, medicine can be delivered to a large number of consumers. These factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, Asia will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India and China are the key contributors to the Brahmi market in Asia. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. The rising consumer awareness about the side effects of allopathic medicines and growing awareness about the medicinal benefits and therapeutic effects of Brahmi will drive the Brahmi market growth in Asia during the forecast period.

Market dynamics:

Key drivers:

Low side effects of Brahmi

Rising promotion of health and wellness tourism

Increasing investments in R&D and standardization of Ayurvedic medicines

Brahmi products are free from chemicals, as they consist of only herbal extracts from the Brahmi plant. Such natural ingredients and supplements cause fewer side effects when compared to chemical-based pharmaceutical products. The demand for immunity-boosting herbal products has increased in recent years. The growing prevalence of obesity and other chronic health conditions has encouraged health-conscious consumers to opt for food and beverages with various functional benefits that boost immunity. Therefore, the rising awareness among consumers about the low side effects of Brahmi is expected to boost the growth of the global Brahmi market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Multiple health benefits of Brahmi

Inclination toward herbal and natural products

Growing popularity of e-commerce channels

The consumption of Brahmi has various health benefits. It helps relax the mind, reduces tension, enhances blood flow and memory, and improves brain function. It is also used to reduce hair fall. In addition, Brahmi is used for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease among elderly people. Brahmi juice plays a key role in assisting, treating, and speeding up recovery in the treatment of epilepsy, chickenpox, and pediatric disorders. These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

Inadequate knowledge about Ayurvedic science in Western countries

Presence of counterfeit products

Shortage of raw materials

Over the last few decades, the use of Brahmi products has increased. However, the lack of scientific documentation on Ayurveda in Western countries such as the US may limit the potential growth of the market. In addition, there is a lack of health insurance approval and constraints regarding accreditations from regulatory bodies, hospitals, and healthcare providers. Regulatory bodies must implement adequate measures to ensure that all Ayurvedic medications are safe and of appropriate quality. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Brahmi market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Brahmi market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Brahmi market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Brahmi market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Brahmi market across Asia , Europe , North America , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Brahmi Market vendors

The Ayurveda market size is expected to increase by USD 6.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.32%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers Ayurveda market segmentation by type (products and services) and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW).

The botanical and plant-derived drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 15.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers botanical and plant-derived drugs market segmentation by product (plant derived drugs and botanical drugs) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Brahmi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 86.51 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.44 Regional analysis Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 39% Key countries US, Germany, France, India, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Dabur India Ltd., Hamdard Laboratories, Herbal Creations, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Natures Velvet Lifecare, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Sabinsa Corp., Shanti Natural Extracts, Shriji Herbal Products, Thangam Extracts, and Vadik Herbs Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

