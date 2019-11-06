Braille Institute Hosts "Best in Tech" Conference Featuring Keynote Speaker Dean Hudson, Blind Apple Engineer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute is hosting the "Best in Tech" Conference, presented by the San Fernando Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, Saturday, November 16. The free conference offers an interactive look at the latest innovations in assistive technology for the visually impaired and features keynote speaker Dean Hudson, a blind Accessibility Evangelist for Apple.

The event includes interactive workshops with assistive technology from companies such as Sweetman Systems, BrailleNote Touch, BrailleSense Polaris, and HIMS. Attendees will also be invited to participate in a town hall forum about technology for the visually impaired.

Hudson is Apple's Accessibility Evangelist. He works with engineering and design teams to raise awareness of Apple's accessibility work and influence product direction. Since joining Apple in 2006, he has been involved in the development of some of the most innovative accessibility features in the industry. This includes Apple's VoiceOver screenreader technology; the first accessible smart wearable, Apple Watch; and other initiatives across the Apple ecosystem that support a culture of inclusion.

Exhibitors will be present to showcase the latest devices, services, and resources available to those with visual impairment needs.

"We're excited to open our doors to tech enthusiasts and the companies breaking boundaries in assistive technology," said Ben Pomeroy, Director of Digital Programs, Braille Institute. "Technology is a game changer for those who are visually impaired, and this is an incredible event for individuals to learn about what's out there and share experiences with one another."

Event Details

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Best time for media to cover: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ideal visuals and interviews.

AGENDA:

Doors Open: 8 a.m.

Workshops (part 1): 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Intermission: 9:30 - 9:45 a.m.

Workshops (part 2): 9:45 -10:45 a.m.

Main Presentation: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lunch: 1 p.m.

Keynote Speaker: 1:30 - 2 p.m.

Exhibitors: 2 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Braille Institute

741 North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029

PARKING: Free parking in center's underground parking facility off New Hampshire Ave.

INTERVIEWS:

Dean Hudson , blind Accessibility Evangelist, Apple (Keynote speaker)

, blind Accessibility Evangelist, Apple (Keynote speaker) Peter Mindnich , President, Braille Institute of America

, President, Braille Institute of America Ben Pomeroy , Director of Digital Programs, Braille Institute of America

SOURCE Braille Institute of America

Related Links

http://www.brailleinstitute.org

