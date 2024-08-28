BRAILLE INSTITUTE OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES ALLISON M. BURDETT AS FIRST CHIEF PROGRAM OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute is proud to announce the appointment of Allison M. Burdett as its inaugural Chief Program Officer (CPO), effective August 29, 2024. This appointment follows a comprehensive national search and marks a significant step in the organization's commitment to advancing services for the blind and visually impaired communities.

The role of the CPO was established during Braille Institute's strategic planning process, recognizing the need for a transformative leader to spearhead initiatives in customer research, program expansion, and strategic partnerships. In her new role, Burdett will lead a team dedicated to evolving Braille Institute's services to meet the expansive needs of those experiencing sight loss. It is estimated that the number of people with vision loss will more than double by 2050 to 1.8 billion globally.

"Allison's deep experience and visionary leadership make her the perfect fit for this pivotal role," said Jim Kales, CEO of Braille Institute. "Her dedication to our mission, combined with her ability to innovate, will enable us to empower the blind and visually impaired in new and impactful ways."

Burdett brings 15 years of non-profit leadership to Braille Institute, including a decade at Wayfinder Family Services, where she served as Vice President of Visual Impairment and Developmental Disabilities Services. Her experience also includes consulting work and board memberships with the California Agencies for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the California Association of Private Special Education Schools.

Burdett holds a Master's degree in Special Education from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from Westmont College. She is a Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialist with the Academy for Certification of Vision Rehabilitation and Education Professionals (ACVREP) and holds a Rehabilitative Services credential.

"It is an honor to join an organization that is such an accomplished leader in the field," said Burdett. "Braille Institute's longstanding commitment to empowering individuals who are blind and visually impaired is incredibly inspiring. I am excited to contribute to its growth and to help shape the future of services that will impact so many lives."

Her leadership, grounded in both expertise and passion for service, positions her to drive Braille Institute's programs forward, ensuring the organization remains at the forefront of serving the blind and visually impaired community.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a non-profit organization that has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for 105 years. Braille Institute helps more than 46,000 adults, youth and children annually, through a broad range of educational, social, and recreational services. Programming is offered at seven Southern California centers and remotely through online delivery across the United States and beyond. Braille Institute also hosts annually the Braille Challenge, the only academic competition of its kind for blind and visually impaired students in North America, the UK, and Australia. All programs are free of charge thanks to the generous support of donors, volunteers, and staff.

