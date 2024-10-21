Braille Institute Unveils Highly Accessible Website for Visually Impaired and Sighted Visitors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, which sets a new standard in accessibility and usability for visitors who are blind, low vision, or sighted. This comprehensive redesign, created in partnership with iFactory, a leading digital marketing agency known for their work in web design and user-driven experience, demonstrates Braille Institute's commitment to deliver an inclusive and positive web experience for all visitors. The site reflects user input and feedback gathered from interviews and usability testing with blind, low vision, and sighted people.

The redesigned site meets some of the highest standards in web accessibility, meeting Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 AA, and in some cases, achieving AAA conformance. The site has been optimized to work seamlessly with assistive technologies such as screen readers and magnifiers. The site also incorporates features like descriptive text, guiding lines, and a simple contrast and font-size adjustment tool at the top of the menu to cater to the specific needs of those with low vision. The site also uses Braille Institute's Atkinson Hyperlegible font, which improves legibility and readability of text for those with low vision.

"The number of people who will experience vision loss will more than double by 2050, and our new website is a key channel to help millions of blind and visually impaired people who could benefit from our free programs and services," says Jim Kales, CEO of Braille Institute. "It enables us to better serve our community by ensuring that they can easily navigate our site and find the resources they need."

About 85% of people who visit brailleinstitute.org are new, so the site has a 3-question quiz to help users quickly identify the programs and services that best suit their needs. "The goal is to help visitors receive a more personalized and positive first-time experience. We know when someone is experiencing vision loss it can be overwhelming, and we want to help them feel like they've come to the right place and to alleviate stress and uncertainty," said Jeremy Perkins, Director of UX and Accessibility at iFactory.

With the launch of the redesigned website, Braille Institute reaffirms its commitment to accessibility and inclusion for all, ensuring that visitors of all abilities can easily find the resources and services they need. This milestone marks a significant step forward in enhancing digital accessibility and enabling individuals to navigate the journey of vision loss with greater confidence and support.

For more information or to explore Braille Institute's redesigned website, visit brailleinstitute.org.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a non-profit organization that has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for 105 years. Braille Institute helps more than 46,000 adults, youth and children annually, through a broad range of educational, social, and recreational services. All programs are free of charge thanks to the generous support of donors, volunteers, and staff.

