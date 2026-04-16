Brain Corp Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Trusted Enterprise-Grade Deployment of AI Systems at Scale

Brain Corp hits security milestone as autonomous robots scale across commercial spaces

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - With tens of thousands of autonomous robots already operating in commercial environments worldwide, the conversation around AI is shifting from proving it works to ensuring it can be trusted at scale. Brain Corp , the real-world AI company, today announced that its BrainOS® platform has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II examination — a rigorous, independent audit of how it secures data and operates systems over time.

As AI moves off screens and into physical spaces — including stores, warehouses, and airports — concerns around safety, data protection, and operational risk are becoming critically important for companies and regulators alike.

Brain Corp's autonomy platform, BrainOS®, already powers more than 40,000 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) operating in commercial spaces across six continents, supporting tasks ranging from cleaning to inventory management. At that scale, ensuring consistent security practices and operational integrity is fundamental to deployment, as even small vulnerabilities can have real-world consequences.

For organizations deploying Physical AI in their environments, where autonomous systems interact with people, facilities, and sensitive operational data, such validation is becoming a prerequisite for enterprise adoption, procurement, and long-term rollouts.

Brain Corp's SOC 2 compliance also comes at a time of growing global pressure to establish clearer guardrails around AI. From federal agencies to enterprise buyers, scrutiny is shifting toward how systems are governed, monitored, and secured — especially when they interact with people and sensitive business data.

"Trust in autonomous systems isn't something you can retrofit; it must be a foundational element of the architecture," said Krystal Mattich, VP of Trust & Infrastructure at Brain Corp. "It begins with how data is secured and extends through continuous system monitoring and proactive risk management. Frameworks like SOC 2 provide the independent validation needed to demonstrate that these systems meet the expectations enterprises and regulators are now setting."

By embedding security and safety into its platform architecture, Brain Corp enables partners to accelerate deployment timelines and navigate enterprise procurement processes more efficiently, providing the enterprise-grade infrastructure required to build, deploy, and scale autonomous systems in complex environments.

In addition to the confidence that SOC 2 compliance instills, Brain Corp's available SOC 2 documentation contributes to significant reductions in time spent on compliance-related requirements, helping organizations move from pilot programs to scaled deployments with less friction and greater trust.

"BrainOS® provides the proven autonomy foundation that powers our industrial inventory scanning solutions," said Dan Johnson, CEO of Dane Technologies. "By building on Brain Corp's robust and secure infrastructure, we've accelerated our vision for solving the warehouse visibility gap. This allows us to focus entirely on applying our industry expertise and rapidly scaling enterprise-grade automation for our customers."

For enterprise customers, this translates into a lower-risk path to adopting automation, with the assurance that systems are designed to meet the security and safety expectations of large-scale, public-facing environments.

"The Tennant brand has represented trust in the floor care industry for over 150 years," said Pat Schottler, SVP of Tennant Company Robotics. "As we expand our global reach and automation portfolio, having independently validated security and governance is critical. The BrainOS® platform doesn't just help us deliver high-performing robotic solutions, it gives our customers the confidence to deploy at scale, knowing these systems meet the rigorous standards enterprises demand."

With its SOC 2 Type II compliance, Brain Corp reinforces its position as the real-world AI company — demonstrating the operational maturity, security, and governance required to support enterprise adoption of autonomous systems at scale.

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the real-world AI company. Based in San Diego with more than 40,000 robots deployed across six continents, we enable partners to accelerate automation in public spaces to solve real customer problems at enterprise scale. Today, more Fortune 500 brands trust BrainOS® to power their robots safely and securely than any other autonomy platform. By closing the gap between vision and execution, we make the real world work better. For more information, visit www.braincorp.com .

SOURCE Brain Corp