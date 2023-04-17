Brain health supplements market to grow by USD 4,020.62 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increase in the geriatric population - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The brain health supplements market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,020.62 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.18%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing urban population, increase in the number of retail sales outlets, and increase in the geriatric population. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) illustrated in this report. Download The Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Brain Health Supplements Market 2023-2027

The global brain health supplements market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Vendor performance can be affected by changing consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic conditions. Changing economic conditions and the living standards of consumers could also affect the business operations of vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. In addition, a majority of the vendors are focused on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Such factors will intensify the competition among the vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amway Corp. - The company offers brain health supplements called Nutrilite Memory Builder supplements.

- The company offers brain health supplements called Nutrilite Memory Builder supplements. BASF SE - The company offers brain health supplements with ADM and ADH in the form of prebiotic and probiotic supplements.

- The company offers brain health supplements with ADM and ADH in the form of prebiotic and probiotic supplements. Bayer AG - The company offers brain health supplements with vitamins and carotenoids, plant sterols, lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, conjugated linoleic acids, human milk oligosaccharides, and peptides.

- The company offers brain health supplements with vitamins and carotenoids, plant sterols, lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, conjugated linoleic acids, human milk oligosaccharides, and peptides. BrainMD Health - The company offers brain health supplements such as Elevit, Supradyn, Berocca, and Redoxon.

- The company offers brain health supplements such as Elevit, Supradyn, Berocca, and Redoxon. Cyanotech Corp.

Dermapharm Holding SE

Glanbia plc

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Liquid Health Inc.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Herbal Goodness

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by end-user (adult and children), distribution channel (retail and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the adult end-user segment will be significant over the forecast period. The market has many brain health supplements targeting adults. Some of the common supplements include omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, ginkgo biloba, bacopa monnieri, caffeine, and acetyl-L-carnitine, among others. The increasing awareness of the health benefits of the consumption of these supplements drives the growth of the segment.

will be significant over the forecast period. The market has many brain health supplements targeting adults. Some of the common supplements include omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, ginkgo biloba, bacopa monnieri, caffeine, and acetyl-L-carnitine, among others. The increasing awareness of the health benefits of the consumption of these supplements drives the growth of the segment. North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various factors including the rising awareness of brain health, rapid urbanization, and the increased availability of brain health supplements through online channels. In addition, the presence of prominent vendors and the growing geriatric population drive the brain health supplements market in North America .

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

Increase in the geriatric population

Growing urban population

Increase in the number of retail sales outlets

The increase in life expectancy and the decline in fertility rates have led to the growth of the geriatric population worldwide. The geriatric population is more prone to age-related diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The incidence of auditory and visual memory lapses is also high among older people, which limits their day-to-day functioning. Brain health supplements can prevent age-related disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Besides, the geriatric population faces a lack of complete nutrition in the diet, which has increased the prescription of brain health supplements to reduce the risk of brain and cognitive diseases. Thus, with the expanding geriatric population across the world, the demand for brain health supplements will increase during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The growing demand for online retail is identified as the key trend in the market. The number of people shopping online is growing with increased internet connectivity, the rising adoption of smartphones, and the expanding customer base. Thus, vendors in the market are focusing on distributing their products through online channels to generate more sales. The availability of discounts and the wide availability of products have allowed customers to purchase brain health supplements in bulk. In addition, the convenience offered by e-commerce websites, the availability of safe payment options, and home delivery services are boosting the sales of brain health supplements through online retail channels. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

The low penetration in developing countries hinders the growth of the market. The popularity of brain health supplements in developing countries is comparatively lower than in developed countries. The low purchasing power, lower awareness, and poor distribution channels have reduced the penetration of brain health supplements. However, the number of awareness programs regarding these products is on the rise in developing countries. But the high price of these supplements restricts their adoption in such regions. All these factors reduce the growth potential of the market.

What are the key data covered in this brain health supplements market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the brain health supplements market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the brain health supplements market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the brain health supplements market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of brain health supplements market vendors

The protein supplements market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2022 and 2027. The protein supplements market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.9 billion . The market is segmented by source (animal-based and plant-based), distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2022 and 2027. The protein supplements market size is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by source (animal-based and plant-based), distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores), and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The weight loss supplement market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,066.13 million . The market is segmented by distribution channel (online stores and retail outlets), type (pills, powder, and liquid), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

Brain Health Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,020.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, BrainMD Health, Cyanotech Corp., Dermapharm Holding SE, Glanbia plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Liquid Health Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Herbal Goodness, Jacobson Pharma Corp. Ltd., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Quincy Bioscience, and Thorne HealthTech Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

