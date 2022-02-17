Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market- 43% of the market's growth from North America| Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Boost Market Growth|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market: Increasing prevalence of brain cancer to drive growth

The rising prevalence of brain tumor diagnostics will influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period. The number of cases has been on the rise in the recent years among different age groups. For instance, in 2020, around 0.7 million people in the US were living with a primary brain tumor, and approximately 85,000 people were diagnosed in 2021. The number of new cases of brain tumors is estimated to be approximately 4,400 every year in the UK. Furthermore, the huge unmet need caused by the rising prevalence of the disease are expected to increase the use of brain tumor diagnostics for the treatment. In addition, an increase in research and development and advances in technology by vendors. There were many advances in technology during the post-genomic era. These advances led to the development of technologies such as DNA sequencing, innovative biomarker discovery and drug delivery methods, in situ hybridization, chips and microarrays, mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, and capillary electrophoresis. These technologies help physicians detect and quantify specific DNA or RNA sequences and proteins for the early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, thereby improving clinical outcomes. The gradual increase in the adoption of these technologies will eventually boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Want to know more about the drivers, trends, and challenges? View Report Outlook

Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market: Revenue-generating Segment Analysis

This market research report segments the brain tumor diagnostics market by Type (Imaging test, Biopsy, Molecular testing, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The imaging test segment will account for the largest brain tumor diagnostics market share in 2021. The report identifies the growing adoption of medical imaging to be one of the prominent factors for the growth of the market. Technological advances in medical imaging modalities act as a key factor augmenting the growth of the global medical imaging market. There is an increase in the need for digital medical imaging systems due to their significant benefits. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing has accelerated the speed and efficiency of medical imaging equipment. Key vendors are focusing on upgrading their imaging modalities with AI and cloud computing tools and software to increase the efficiency of their products and remain competitive in the market.

North America led the brain tumor diagnostics market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period. The market in the region will grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, with the US being the leading contributor. Medical facilities in the region, especially in the US, focus on personalized medicine. The governments of various countries in the region are trying to increase awareness about cancer diagnostics, including brain tumor diagnostics, and their role in early disease diagnosis and treatment. Many hospitals and clinics have started adopting these diagnostics, which has led to the launch of many new products in the market.

Get additional highlights on the contribution of each segment, Download a FREE sample

Key Queries Addressed:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive brain tumor diagnostics market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the brain tumor diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the brain tumor diagnostics industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the market

Related Reports:

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Brain Tumor Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 177.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Jamaica Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MDxHealth Group, Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Imaging test - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Biopsy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Molecular testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MDxHealth Group

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio