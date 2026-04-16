BRAINBox Solutions Announces Expansion of Patent Portfolio Covering Diagnostic and Prognostic Technology for Concussion and Neurodegenerative Disease Tests

RICHMOND, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAINBox Solutions today announced expansion of its exclusive rights to technology for the diagnosis and prognosis of concussion (also known as mild traumatic brain injury [mTBI]; or acute traumatic encephalopathy [ATE]) and neurodegenerative diseases by the issuance of three additional patents by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

"The three additional patents strengthen BRAINBox's coverage of specific and combinations of biomarkers for detection of neurodegenerative diseases and TBI, as well as monitoring and treatment of these disorders," said Donna Edmonds, BRAINBox's CEO. "The new awards enhance the company's robust intellectual property position, which now includes 22 issued patents worldwide, including 19 in the U.S. The patents support our clinical stage programs for developing the first objective concussion diagnostic/prognostic tests for mild TBI, the BRAINBox TBI tests, and provide an intellectual property foundation for developing future tests for neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's."

Specifically, the additional patents include:

Methods and Compositions for Diagnosing Brain Injury or Neurodegeneration (U.S. Patent No. 12,560,619), which strengthens coverage of the biomarker β-synuclein, important for diagnosing TBI and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease.

Biomarker Levels and Neuroimaging for Detecting, Monitoring, and Treating Brain Injury or Trauma (U.S. Patent No. 12,461,112), which strengthens coverage of key neurological biomarkers such as glial fibrillary acidic protein and/or neurogranin, for identifying the need for diagnostic imaging studies to detect injury to fiber tracts in the brain.

Protein Biomarker Indicators of Neurological Injury and/or Disease Methods Thereof (U.S. Patent No. 11,988,676), which covers the use of the vascular biomarker von Willebrand Factor and synaptic biomarker astrotactin-2 (alone or in combination with a number of other optional protein biomarkers), along with a pending application covering 79 other novel biomarkers in biofluids for detecting TBI and other neurological diseases.

About BRAINBox Solutions

BRAINBox Solutions is developing the first AI–enabled, multi–modality approach for the diagnosis and prognosis of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, now commonly referred to as a concussion. The company seeks to establish a clinical best–practice standard for the diagnosis and prognosis of concussion providing information which can support the ability to guide interventions. The initial product incorporates a panel of proprietary, patented blood biomarkers that can be read in a few moments on a point–of–care instrument or using standard laboratory systems, as well as neurocognitive testing, to provide a single–system score that measures the severity of the injury and post-concussive symptoms. The company is led by key physician and scientific thought leaders in the field and an experienced, clinically focused management team. Learn more at: www.brainboxinc.com

For more information, contact:

Donna Edmonds

CEO

1–804–724–0009

SOURCE BRAINBox Solutions, Inc.