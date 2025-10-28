BrainCo Bionic Hand Inspires a Child's Journey Forward

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In early September, a young boy named Ma received a brand-new hand — a mini version of the BrainCo Intelligent Bionic Hand. Born with a congenital limb difference, he was able to have the device fitted with public support. Compared with standard models, this mini bionic hand is smaller, lighter, and designed specifically for children. Its silver metallic fingers gleamed under the light, and the futuristic look filled Ma's eyes with excitement.

Ma in his daily life with the bionic hand. The BrainCo bionic hand enables users to carry objects with ease.

When the fingers closed to firmly hold a cup, it felt as if he had grasped a new life. "For someone who never had a hand before, suddenly having one makes me really look forward to what it can help me do," said Ma, as he learned to adapt to the device. Standing beside him, his mother's eyes welled with tears: "This hand has given us so much hope. Swimming, playing table tennis — he can try them all. The future will only get better."

BrainCo's technical team will continue fine-tuning the device based on Ma's daily needs, ensuring that this "new hand" becomes a natural part of his life and opens more possibilities ahead.

A few years ago, a video of Ma jumping rope went viral online. In it, he tied the rope to his clothes, his eyes full of determination, never falling behind his peers. He had once tried attaching the rope to a traditional prosthesis, but the constant friction often caused painful blisters. Eventually, he discovered that tying it to his clothes created a "lever effect." With encouragement from his brother and PE teacher, he practiced at least an hour every day, eventually skipping more than 220 times in one minute — surpassing the full-score standard.

Now, with the BrainCo Intelligent Bionic Hand by his side, Ma is ready to take on even greater challenges. The dexterous device responds precisely to his intentions, acting like a natural extension of his body. It not only restores the power to "grasp" but also lifts his dreams onto a larger stage — a future filled with new opportunities for him to run, to chase, and to shine.

As a global leader in non-invasive brain-computer interface technology, BrainCo is committed to ensuring that innovation truly serves people. Whether helping amputees regain independence or exploring new paths in neurological rehabilitation, the mission goes beyond technology itself — it is about enabling more lives to become stronger and more complete.

