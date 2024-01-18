Braincube announces CRO following $91 million in series B

Braincube Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer as the New Architect of Growth

PARIS and PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Braincube, the leading manufacturing data company, announces the appointment of Michael Garnier as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). 

This news follows their large series b funding of €83 million/$91 million, which was shared in November 2023. Garnier will lead the global sales and marketing teams, helping to further accelerate Braincube's hyper-growth. Garnier brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

"With the recent infusion of series B funding, Braincube is poised for unprecedented growth. The addition of Michael to our executive team is a testament to our commitment to not only grow rapidly but also sustainably," said Laurent Laporte, CEO of Braincube. "Michael's track record of delivering results and his deep understanding of the manufacturing industry makes him the ideal choice to lead our revenue strategies."

Garnier's hiring signifies Braincube's strategic move to elevate the company's revenue-generation capabilities, foster innovation, and fortify its position as a market leader. Garnier brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in revenue management and has successfully spearheaded revenue growth initiatives in retail fashion before joining the world of start-ups, where he focused on cloud solutions. 

"I am thrilled to join Braincube at such a pivotal time," said Garnier. "The opportunity to contribute to a company that is not only a leader in its field but also at the forefront of Industrial Innovation is truly exciting. I look forward to working with the team to drive our next stage of growth."

Series B funding was led by SEP and Bpi. See former release here. For more information about Braincube and our plans for the future, please visit braincube.com.

About Braincube

Braincube equips manufacturers with the right data to deliver, display, and prescribe actionable optimizations. Using robust, scalable Industrial Analytics and AI, every team has the information needed to perform more efficiently. Our collective toolset curates data, helping customers drive sustainable growth for their profits, people, and the planet.

Press contact Braincube:
[email protected]
+33 (0)1 46 34 60 60

