LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainMD, the leading provider of premier brain health supplements, proudly announces the release of their revolutionary new product – Smart Collagen . Under the expert guidance of Dr. Daniel G. Amen, world-renowned neuroscientist and bestselling author, BrainMD continues its mission to enhance mental and physical health through scientifically supported supplements.

BrainMD Launches Revolutionary Smart Collagen Supplement for Optimal Brain, Skin & Joint Health

In the health and beauty market, collagen's ability to promote skin vitality and joint mobility is well-documented. Yet, its pivotal role in brain health often goes unrecognized. Addressing this oversight, BrainMD's Smart Collagen is formulated to nurture both the body and the brain.*

Distinguishing itself from conventional collagen products, Smart Collagen boasts an unprecedented concentration of two bioactive dipeptides – proline-hydroxyproline (PO) and hydroxyproline-glycine (OG) – at levels 30 times higher than typical collagen supplements . Clinical studies support the efficacy of these dipeptides for enhancing skin elasticity, reducing wrinkles, and promoting joint health. Remarkably, these collagen peptides also offer profound benefits for cognitive function, establishing Smart Collagen as a standout product for brain health and well-being.*

"We're beyond excited to bring Smart Collagen into the lives of our customers," expressed Dr. Amen. "If you're looking for a collagen supplement, choose the one that's backed by science and delivers up to 30x the level of standard collagen peptides: Smart Collagen."*

Smart Collagen is designed for ease of use without compromising taste. Whether mixed into smoothies, morning coffee, or meals, it delivers all the advantages of high-grade collagen in a tasteless powder that can be added to any food or beverage.*

Smart Collagen is now available for purchase. For more information about the product or to place an order, please visit brainmd.com .

About BrainMD:

BrainMD creates premium-quality, science-based nutraceuticals that promote optimal brain and body health. Founded in 2009 by world-renowned neuroscientist, Daniel G. Amen, MD, BrainMD products are designed to support mood, memory, sleep quality, cognitive function, energy, immunity, and daily vitality. Since the company's inception, BrainMD has been dedicated to formulating high-quality supplements based on the latest medical data and clinical research. Aligned with Dr. Amen's belief that when you change your brain, you can change your life, BrainMD continues to transform the way mental health is managed in the U.S. and beyond. Shop all BrainMD's brain health supplements and join the BrainMD community on social media @ brainmdhealth . To discover which supplements are best for your specific Brain Type, take BrainMD's free 5-minute brain health assessment .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This content is for informational purposes only. The information is not meant to substitute for medical or healthcare advice from a physician, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult your healthcare provider before beginning a new health regimen.

