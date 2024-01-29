Leading Neuroscientist Daniel G. Amen, MD Launches Smart Metabolic Burn: A Breakthrough in Metabolic Wellness

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainMD, a leader in brain health and wellness, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product, Smart Metabolic Burn . This innovative supplement is designed to optimize metabolism, support fat burning, and promote sustainable weight control.

Smart Metabolic Burn is a unique 2-in-1 formula that combines clinically studied ingredients, berberine and oleoylethanolamide (OEA), in a single revolutionary formula. Backed by scientific research, these ingredients have demonstrated their effectiveness in supporting metabolic wellness and healthy body composition when paired with diet and exercise.

Key Features of Smart Metabolic Burn:

*Optimizes Metabolism: Smart Metabolic Burn is formulated to ignite metabolic function, helping the body efficiently convert nutrients into energy.

*Supports Healthy Appetite & Satiety Levels: In published clinical studies, OEA has been shown to significantly reduce appetite, while also increasing fullness. Published clinical studies also indicate that OEA works through a variety of mechanisms, one of which is by stimulating the secretion of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1).

*Supports Fat Burning: The powerful combination of berberine and OEA support fat-burning mechanisms, promoting a healthy and sustainable approach to weight control.

*Supports Healthy Inflammatory Response: The supplement works to support the body's inflammatory response, encouraging overall well-being.

*Promotes Healthy Blood Sugar & Insulin Levels: Smart Metabolic Burn is designed to promote healthy insulin sensitivity, a key factor in maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

*Supports Gut Health: The ingredients in Smart Metabolic Burn significantly promote the growth of Akkermansia muciniphila, a key healthy gut probiotic associated with healthy weight management.

*Clinically Studied Ingredients: The formula is crafted with scientifically studied doses of berberine and OEA, ensuring efficacy and safety.

Dr. Daniel G. Amen, founder of BrainMD, expressed enthusiasm about the product's potential impact on individuals seeking effective and science-backed solutions for metabolic health. "Smart Metabolic Burn represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive wellness solutions. We believe it will empower individuals to take control of their metabolic health and overall well-being."

Smart Metabolic Burn is available now and can be purchased online at brainmd.com .

About BrainMD:

BrainMD creates premium-quality, science-based nutraceuticals that promote optimal brain and body health. Founded in 2009 by world-renowned neuroscientist Daniel G. Amen, MD, BrainMD products are designed to support mood, memory, sleep quality, cognitive function, energy, immunity, and daily vitality. Since the company's inception, BrainMD has been dedicated to formulating high-quality supplements based on the latest medical data and clinical research. Aligned with Dr. Amen's belief that when you change your brain, you can change your life, BrainMD continues to transform the way mental health is managed in the U.S. and beyond. Shop all BrainMD's brain health supplements , vitamins, and more or join the BrainMD community on social media @ brainmdhealth . To discover which supplements are best for your specific Brain Type, take BrainMD's free 5-minute brain health assessment .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This content is for informational purposes only. The information is not meant to substitute for medical or healthcare advice from a physician, nor is it intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult your healthcare provider before beginning a new health regimen.

