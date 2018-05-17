Brainomix and Olea Medical Join Forces to Revolutionise Stroke Imaging With the e-STROKE SUITE

Brainomix, based in Oxford, UK and Olea Medical, based in La Ciotat, France have joined forces to launch the e-STROKE SUITE. e-STROKE SUITE is the most complete imaging solution for stroke, which will transform how imaging is used in the field. It is the most holistic imaging solution available anywhere for clinical use, and integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms, proprietary Bayesian post-processing methods and big data to support the assessment of plain CT, CT Angiography (CTA) and CT/MR perfusion scans.

Core components of the e-STROKE SUITE include e-ASPECTS and Olea Sphere® which are medical imaging solutions developed by the two companies that are already in use in hospitals around the world. The e-STROKE SUITE offering also includes the e-CTA software solution recently launched by Brainomix.

Brainomix started as a spin-off from the University of Oxford in 2010 and has evolved into a world-leading, AI-based medical imaging software company dedicated to improving outcomes of patients with neurological and cerebrovascular disorders. Brainomix's clinically validated and proprietary software solutions are used in routine clinical practice at leading stroke centers in more than 16 countries worldwide with plans to expand further during 2018.

Olea Medical has established a strong credibility in stroke management, through the introduction of cutting-edge technologies, and partnerships with leading institutions worldwide. With over 100 scientific publications on their technology applied to stroke management in clinical practice in over 300 of the most prestigious healthcare centers worldwide, Olea Medical is the recognized leader in standardized, vendor-neutral, advanced quantitative and qualitative image post-processing.

Dr. Michalis Papadakis, Brainomix CEO, stated: "Today we announce to the stroke community what we believe to be a significant milestone for stroke imaging. What brings the two companies together is a common vision of improving lives of stroke patients by providing state-of-the-art imaging technology. Our new e-STROKE SUITE acts as a standardized and fast decision support tool to help physicians choose an appropriate treatment based on the quantitative analysis of plain CT, CTA and CT/MR perfusion scans."

"Ten years ago, Olea was created with one main mission: improve diagnosis for life," said Fayçal Djeridane, Olea Medical CEO. "Stroke was, at that time, our main concern. It is now one of our major priorities. Today, along with our innovative approach in advanced post-processing, we are happy to join forces with Brainomix to offer doctors the most outstanding technologies for the utmost benefit of patients all over the world. I trust this partnership will make a significant difference in patient care and bring new hope to those who struggle with this severe condition."

Professor Istvan Szikora, Interventional Neuroradiologist at the National Institute of Neurosciences in Hungary stated, "Clinical practice in stroke requires a single imaging workflow that can speed up and standardize interpretation of CT, CTA and CT/MR perfusion scans to assist fast and accurate decision making. It is essential that imaging software solutions can support this workflow and are applied not only in the comprehensive stroke centres but also in the whole network of referring hospitals. Such solutions should come under a single software package and we are therefore watching with great enthusiasm and optimism the joint effort of Brainomix and Olea Medical, two leading companies in the field of medical imaging software for stroke, to launch the e-STROKE SUITE."

About Brainomix:

Brainomix, a medical diagnostics software company, was founded in 2010 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford and is dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with neurological and cerebrovascular disorders. Brainomix is currently focusing on acute stroke. By developing and equipping physicians with world-class, artificial intelligence-based medical imaging software, Brainomix aims to help them in making life-saving treatment decisions by supporting the selection of the right treatment for the right stroke patient.

For more information, please visit http://www.brainomix.com

About Olea:

Olea Medical®, a Canon Medical Systems Corporation company, is a provider of advanced MR and CT imaging post-processing solutions. Based in La Ciotat, France, it designs and markets Olea Sphere®, a suite of innovative medical imaging applications that significantly improve diagnosis and monitoring. The company has built up its credibility through the domestication of cutting-edge technology, and partnerships with leading institutions worldwide. With proprietary Bayesian algorithms and optimization methods applied to medical imaging, Olea Medical® is today a key player in standardized, vendor-neutral, advanced MR quantitative and qualitative image post-processing. Covering both morphologic and functional imaging, Olea Medical® post-processing solutions bring complex mathematics into clinical practice for easy access to accurate and robust biomarkers and for enhanced diagnostic confidence and response-to-treatment assessment.

For more information, please visit http://www.olea-medical.com

