Brainomix announces new partnership with Pixyl to expand its offering with multiple sclerosis solution

Brainomix to distribute Pixyl.Neuro.MS Software as a Service (SaaS) solution exclusively in the UK and Ireland, the Nordics and key markets across Eastern Europe

OXFORD, England, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, an AI-powered medtech solutions company, has announced a new partnership with Pixyl, an award-winning, Grenoble-based medtech specializing in medical neurology imaging. As part of the collaboration, Brainomix will distribute Pixyl's Neuro.MS Software as a Service (SaaS) solution (SaaS), which is used in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis.



Pixyl's revolutionary deep-learning technology allows radiologists and clinicians to quickly access clinically relevant information for neurological disorders like multiple sclerosis (MS). The CE-marked class IIa product Neuro.MS automatically analyzes brain MRI images to identify, quantify and track abnormalities in under 5 minutes. This provides access to quantified measures of lesion volume and brain atrophy, as well as white matter hyperintensities, which are quantified and classified.

Brainomix will be distributing Pixyl.Neuro SaaS solution exclusively in the UK and Ireland, the Nordics and key markets across Eastern Europe.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Pixyl – a company with whom we share a common vision focused on developing innovative, AI-powered solutions that can enhance diagnostic and treatment decisions," noted Dr Michalis Papadakis, Co-Founder and CEO of Brainomix. "We recognized that there was an opportunity to form these types of third-party technology partnerships, as a way of offering our customers a broader set of AI-enabled solutions. We have achieved great success with our e-Stroke platform, and now look to apply that expertise to Pixyl's Neuro.MS SaaS solution, helping to spur wider clinical adoption of this best-in-class technology."

Pixyl's Neuro.MS solution will be offered to Brainomix's existing customer base alongside Brainomix's e-Stroke platform, the world's most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, which is widely adopted in multiple healthcare systems worldwide, supporting physicians to allow more patients to be treated in the right place, at the right time.

"Leveraging Brainomix's large installed base and dedicated sales force in some of Europe's leading markets represents a strategic step in our vision to broaden the adoption of AI-powered, clinically relevant solutions to drive better patient outcomes in the neurology imaging space," noted Senan Doyle, Co-Founder and CEO of Pixyl.

The emergence of disease-modifying drugs now offers more personalized treatment of multiple sclerosis, a neurological disorder that affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide. This has elevated the role of MRI in supporting both the diagnosis and ongoing disease monitoring and treatment response, opening the door for AI-powered solutions such as Pixyl's Neuro.MS software to improve diagnosis and speed up treatment.

RNSA 2022

Brainomix and Pixyl are attending the RSNA 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago (27th – 30th November 2022). Stop by the Brainomix booth #4145 and the Pixyl booth #3949 in the AI Showcase, to meet the teams and hear more about the new partnership and our AI imaging software. You can also request an appointment by emailing [email protected].

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke, lung fibrosis, and cancer. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company that has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that are used in more than 30 countries worldwide. Its first product, the e-Stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving faster treatment times and improving functional independence for patients. Its pipeline includes novel imaging biomarkers for better treatment of lung fibrosis and cancer, and its technology is being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve clinical trial success.

A private company, with headquarters in Oxford, UK Brainomix's investors include Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Parkwalk Advisors, Tencent Holdings and Oxford University Innovation Fund.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Pixyl



A spin-out of the French labs Inria and Inserm, Pixyl was founded in 2015 by Senan Doyle Ph.D., Prof. Florence Forbes, and Prof. Michel Dojat. The company rose to prominence by winning the French Radiology Society data challenge, where Pixyl's AI tech accurately predicted the future clinical disability of multiple sclerosis patients from a single MRI image. Partnering with the French Observatory for Multiple Sclerosis (OFSEP), Pixyl is driving innovation in the next generation of predictive imaging solutions.

PIXYL is a partner in the AI.Dream consortium, led by GE Healthcare, which aims to promote the co-development of next-generation AI applications with renowned university medical centers such as the AP-HP, the Institut Gustave Roussy and the Paris Saint-Joseph Hospital Group. PIXYL is also a partner in the PRIMUS (Projection In Multiple Sclerosis) project which was granted the prestigious University Hospital Health Research (RHU) funding in 2021.

The team has grown to more than 20 people. The company can count on its existing partners Elaia, Holnest, and Credit Agricole and has been joined since May 2022 by MEDEVICE Capital as a board member and investor.

To learn more about Pixyl and its technology visit www.pixyl.ai

