Brainomix Deploys AI Imaging Platform Across West Virginia University (WVU) Health System Network to Support Stroke Care

-- Brainomix 360 Stroke has been deployed in all 25 sites, marking the first time the entire WVU network has access to a unified AI solution to support faster and more consistent acute stroke decision-making

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader and pioneer of AI-powered imaging tools in stroke and lung fibrosis, today announced the deployment of its AI imaging platform, Brainomix 360 Stroke, throughout the West Virginia University (WVU) Health System network. For the first time, all 25 sites across the network now have access to a unified AI solution designed to support consistent diagnostic assessment and timely treatment for stroke.

Brainomix 360 Stroke is designed for acute stroke assessment across every stage of the patient pathway.

Brainomix 360 Stroke is a fully automated AI-imaging platform designed for acute stroke assessment. It delivers objective, real-time insights at every stage of the stroke care pathway, supporting faster, more confident treatment decisions. The platform also helps determine whether a patient should be transferred to a specialist center for advanced stroke interventions. By standardizing assessment across diverse care settings, the platform helps reduce variability in imaging interpretation and complements existing telestroke services to support consistent, high-quality stroke care across the network.

"WVU Health is a visionary partner that understands the power of AI to expand access to expert-level stroke care, particularly in time-critical settings," said Dr. Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix. "This collaboration demonstrates how health systems can leverage AI imaging technology to enhance clinical decision-making and support a scalable model for delivering high-quality stroke care across complex health systems. We're proud to support WVU Health's commitment to innovation and clinical excellence."

Dr. Muhammad Alvi, professor and medical director of WVU Stroke Program, added, "This partnership represents a transformative step forward in delivering equitable stroke care across our entire health system. By integrating Brainomix's AI technology into our clinical workflow, we're ensuring that every patient, whether they arrive at our flagship academic medical centers or a regional community hospital, receives the same level of expert stroke assessment. This is about breaking down barriers to advanced care and enhancing stroke services for the communities we serve."

Charles J. Barkey, vice president, information technology of Northern Panhandle WVU Medicine Hospitals, said, "WVU Medicine is committed to advancing patient care through technologies that support clinical decision making and improve the patient experience. As part of this effort, we recently implemented Brainomix's AI imaging platform across our network to help reduce time to treatment for potentially critical stroke types, including large-vessel occlusion. These types of technical initiatives reflect our continued focus on improving the patient and clinical journey with technology, which can ultimately improve outcomes of the patient."

About Brainomix 360 Stroke

Brainomix 360 Stroke is a fully automated AI imaging platform, specifically designed for acute stroke assessment across every stage of the patient pathway, facilitating more confident treatment and transfer decisions for patients in all hospitals, regardless of local resources or expertise. By integrating advanced algorithms for CT, CTA, CTP, and MRI, Brainomix 360 Stroke enables faster, more accurate diagnosis and empowers clinicians to make informed decisions that improve patient outcomes.

About Brainomix

Brainomix is a global pioneer in AI medical imaging, enabling precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. Its flagship product, Brainomix 360 Stroke, is the world's first fully automated AI-imaging platform, designed for acute stroke assessment at all points of the patient pathway, facilitating more confident treatment and transfer decisions for patients in all hospitals, regardless of local resources or expertise. Brainomix 360 e-Lung technology applies AI-driven CT biomarkers to identify, monitor, and predict disease progression in pulmonary fibrosis. Founded as a spinout from the University of Oxford, Brainomix has offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 20 countries.

