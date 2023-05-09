BrainPOP Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Expand Company's Reach and Impact

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainPOP , the online educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all students, today announced the appointment of Cathleen Danaher as chief financial officer. Cathleen was most recently CFO of McGraw Hill's K–12 division, where she led the company's largest business unit representing over $1B in revenue.

"Cathleen brings finance leadership expertise, broad industry perspective, and a people-centric approach," said BrainPOP CEO Scott Kirkpatrick. "I have no doubt she will lead us confidently toward continued growth as we pursue our vision to be the authority that builds and measures the skills needed to thrive in tomorrow's world."

Cathleen's career spans more than 15 years in financial planning and analysis, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and operational finance within large and mid-size companies. At McGraw Hill, she helped lead the business to revenue growth and margin expansion while navigating unprecedented market volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to McGraw Hill, she held leadership roles with LexisNexis and iCIMS, overseeing business planning and analysis.

"I'm delighted to join BrainPOP at such a momentous time in the company's growth, and I deeply admire the team's clarity of vision and purpose," said Ms. Danaher. "BrainPOP has a wonderful combination of strategy and products, and is well-positioned to create and capture new opportunities. I look forward to working with the team to further accelerate growth and enhance value for our customers and stakeholders."

BrainPOP is a trusted digital education brand grounded in research and the science of learning. The company was founded in 1999 by former pediatrician and immunologist Avraham Kadar, M.D., who coined its mission to empower kids to shape the world around them and within them. BrainPOP's core products provide short, animated movies that spark kids' innate curiosity, build their knowledge, and make complicated and sometimes intimidating ideas simple, clear, and thought-provoking, alongside learning activities to help educators and parents build kids' higher-order thinking and life skills. The company is also expanding its product lines. BrainPOP recently launched its first subject-specific offering, BrainPOP Science, a new supplemental, student-driven instructional and assessment solution for middle school classrooms.

About BrainPOP

BrainPOP offers online educational solutions that make rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all. Proven to raise academic achievement, the BrainPOP brand has been trusted by educators and parents worldwide for more than two decades. Through school and district subscriptions, BrainPOP has a presence in over two thirds of U.S. districts and an estimated reach of 25 million students annually. Beloved by kids, BrainPOP provides endless opportunities for them to take agency over their learning through playful, knowledge-building content and learner-driven experiences that strengthen critical, computational, and creative thinking across the entire curriculum. The company is committed to empowering kids to succeed and thrive in the classroom and beyond.

SOURCE BrainPOP