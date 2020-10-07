BrainPOP Appoints New Growth Executive as the Popular Educational Platform Expands Its At-Home Learning Activities and Content

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainPOP , the online educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all students, today announced the appointment of Nina George as senior vice president, growth and marketing. George joins BrainPOP from Rent the Runway, a clothing subscription startup where she most recently served as general manager of growth.

"Nina's experience and leadership growing and scaling an online consumer business will be a valuable asset for BrainPOP as we continue to expand our product offering for parents and families who are looking for creative, rigorous ways to keep their students learning--wherever they may be," said Scott Kirkpatrick, CEO of BrainPOP. "Her passion for building growth-oriented teams rooted in a culture of continuous learning aligns with our mission and values. We are thrilled to welcome Nina to the BrainPOP team."

This summer, BrainPOP launched a new at-home learning offering that allows kids to learn independently across multiple subject areas with a fun, personalized experience that is tailored to their interests and grade level from K-8. BrainPOP Family was developed in response to feedback from hundreds of parents as they recently made a dramatic transition to remote learning. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than one million families and teachers turned to BrainPOP content to support continuous learning.

"As someone who benefited from a well-rounded education from a very young age, I immediately connected with BrainPOP's mission to empower kids to shape the world around them and within them," said George. "I'm excited to join BrainPOP at a time when it is more important than ever to find innovative ways to teach our kids the skills to succeed both in the classroom and throughout life. I look forward to helping BrainPOP reach even more students, teachers, and parents."

Before joining BrainPOP, George served as vice president & general manager of growth and revenue at Rent the Runway. She joined the company four and a half years ago when their subscription business was still in its infancy and led cross-functional growth teams spanning marketing and product development during a period of significant expansion. George previously worked as an M&A banker with Lazard Frères & Co in their New York office, where she advised clients in the consumer retail and e-commerce space. George holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelors in Engineering from National University of Singapore.

Since its founding in 1999 by Dr. Avraham Kadar, BrainPOP has been continuously innovating to prepare students to become the leaders of tomorrow. Over the last 20 years, BrainPOP has reached more than 300 million learners worldwide. From the beginning, the BrainPOP approach engaged kids' curiosity through short animated movies that make complicated ideas simple and clear, helping them experience the sudden burst of understanding that Dr. Kadar called a "brain pop." Today, schools and districts nationwide utilize BrainPOP to raise academic achievement and strengthen students' critical, computational, and creative thinking skills.

