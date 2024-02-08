BrainPOP Names New Executive Team Leaders, Appoints New Board Advisor, to Spearhead Product Innovation and Brand Growth

Key marketing, sales, and product hires, alongside industry-leading advisor to the BrainPOP board, will position the iconic education company for continued impact in 2024 and beyond

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainPOP , a leader in the U.S. edtech supplemental market, today announced the appointment of three new executive team leaders: Jay Chakrapani as chief product officer; Harris Goodman as senior vice president, growth and marketing; and Karin Simelaro as chief sales officer. The company also welcomes Jean-Claude Brizard, who currently serves as president and CEO of Digital Promise, as a board advisor.

"The BrainPOP platform is synonymous with student engagement—a prerequisite for learning that sticks," said CEO Scott Kirkpatrick. "Going into 2024, we are laser focused on ambitious product innovation and go-to-market strategy that prioritizes and elevates the connection between engagement and outcomes. Our new leaders will round out a stellar team that is primed to drive even deeper classroom impact."

Jay Chakrapani joins BrainPOP from Avathon Capital, where he served as an executive in residence advising edtech growth companies. He was previously chief product officer at GLG, an expert network for investment and market research, and chief technology officer for Trilogy Education Services. Prior to Trilogy, Jay was chief digital officer at Barnes and Noble Education. He is a former president of the CK-12 Foundation and a past general manager of the digital business unit at McGraw-Hill Higher Education. Jay also serves on the Bank Street College Board of Trustees.

"What I love about education is it is truly the 'golden ticket' to a better life," said Chakrapani. "I have committed most of my 25+ year career to technological innovation in education with the goal of making a large and positive impact for future generations. The passion BrainPOP has for sparking curiosity and unleashing the potential of every child is truly inspiring. This is an amazing opportunity to make a difference in education and reach millions of kids and teachers around the world. I feel privileged to join the talented team at BrainPOP and to help shape the future of such an adored and trusted product."

Harris Goodman was most recently general manager of content at GoGuardian, where he helped lead corporate strategy and curriculum initiatives. Previously, as SVP of corporate development & strategy at Achieve3000, he spearheaded mergers and acquisitions. Harris held additional key executive roles at Learnosity and Macmillan, and is cofounder of the science education enterprise Late Nite Labs.

"I am deeply passionate about the transformative power of education," said Goodman. "Joining BrainPOP aligns perfectly with my belief that our youngest minds should not just be passive recipients of information but active changemakers. The mission to 'empower kids to shape the world around them and within them' resonates deeply with me. It's a call to action, a promise of growth, and a commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow."

Karin Simelaro joins BrainPOP from Pathful, a college and career readiness platform, where she served as chief revenue officer. She previously served as chief revenue officer at Seesaw, SVP of revenue at Nearpod, and national strategic senior account executive and ELL/intervention and platforms specialist at Pearson. Karin began her career as a high school English teacher, assistant professor, and online high school curriculum administrator.

"BrainPOP is beloved by students and teachers alike and, as a former educator who is surrounded by educators in my daily life, it is an honor to work for a company that is committed to empowering kids to thrive and succeed," said Simelaro. "Likewise, as a mother and proud aunt, it is not lost on me that the young people in my life immediately beamed when they learned I would be working for BrainPOP. That endorsement goes a long way! I am beyond thrilled to find a home with a beloved product and powerhouse team dedicated to supporting teachers and students globally."

Jean-Claude Brizard, who joins BrainPOP as a board advisor, is president and CEO of Digital Promise, a global nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused on shaping the future of learning and advancing equitable education systems by bridging solutions across research, practice, and technology. He is former senior advisor and deputy director at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he focused on PK–16 education. He previously served as chief executive of Chicago Public Schools and superintendent of schools for the Rochester, NY School District. Jean-Claude's experience also includes a 21-year career as an educator and administrator with the NYC Department of Education. He served as a regional superintendent, supervising more than 100 schools in Brooklyn, and as the system's executive director for its 400 secondary schools.

"It's an honor to join BrainPOP as an advisor," said Brizard. "BrainPOP's values and dedication to high-quality, science-driven learning make them a leader in the edtech space. I look forward to supporting the organization's commitment to responsibly deliver engaging and impactful learning opportunities to children in the U.S. and around the world."

BrainPOP is a leading brand in the U.S. edtech supplemental market. The company's learning solutions are beloved, trusted, and grounded in research and the science of learning. By delivering deep student engagement and actionable insights on skills development, BrainPOP empowers educators to meet students where they are and improve learning outcomes. The company is investing in expanded assessment capabilities and new solutions, including BrainPOP Science —a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award-winning middle school science readiness product.

BrainPOP offers online educational solutions that make rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all. Proven to raise academic achievement, the BrainPOP brand has been trusted by educators and parents worldwide for more than two decades. Through school and district subscriptions, BrainPOP has a presence in over two thirds of U.S. districts and an estimated reach of 25 million students annually. Founded in 1999 by former pediatrician and immunologist Avraham Kadar, M.D., the company was acquired in 2022 by KIRKBI, the family-owned holding and investment company of the LEGO brand, as its first acquisition in digital learning.

