BrainPOP Appoints Renowned Researcher and Academic to Lead Assessment, Efficacy, and Data Science Efforts

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainPOP , the online educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all students, today announced the appointment of Yigal Rosen, Ph.D., as senior vice president of artificial intelligence and data science. Prior to BrainPOP, Rosen led research and development groups at ACT, Pearson, and Harvard University with a major focus on human-centered artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered personalized learning, data science, and innovative assessments for hard-to-measure skills such as creativity, critical thinking, and social-emotional skills.

"Yigal's experience in assessment and data science is vital for BrainPOP as we continue to build resources that prepare today's students with the skills needed to thrive in the classroom and beyond," said Scott Kirkpatrick, CEO of BrainPOP. "As a former educator, Yigal understands the importance of personalizing the education experience and providing educators with actionable insights into individual student learning gains and outcomes. We are thrilled to welcome him to BrainPOP."

"BrainPOP is one of the most accessible and impactful learning solutions designed for all students, nurturing all areas of learning and development. BrainPOP's mission to empower kids to shape the world around them and within them truly resonates with me," said Rosen. "I'm thrilled to join BrainPOP and look forward to working with the team to help BrainPOP advance learning solutions and make a difference for even more students, teachers, and parents."

Dr. Rosen's 2007 research study, titled The Effects of an Animation-Based On-Line Learning Environment on Transfer of Knowledge and on Motivation for Science and Technology Learning , helped to establish evidence of the effects of BrainPOP on transferable skills and learning motivation. In August 2020, Rosen co-authored Equity in Learning with BrainPOP: Fostering Access and Impact for All with Barbara Hubert, Ph.D., director of professional learning at BrainPOP.

Prior to joining BrainPOP, Dr. Rosen led the design, development, and validation of the first international creative thinking assessment in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Program of International Student Assessment (PISA) and served as a Principal Investigator of the research and development project for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) science assessment while with ACT. He previously led the data science group at Harvard and established data pipeline, data analytics, assessment, and advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in Harvard's digital learning platforms, including HarvardX and Canvas. Dr. Rosen taught learning technology and innovative assessment design at Harvard University Graduate School of Education and previously taught computer science, physics, robotics, and math to students in grades 5 through 12.

Since its founding in 1999 by Dr. Avraham Kadar, BrainPOP has been continuously innovating to prepare students to become the leaders of tomorrow. Over the last 20 years, BrainPOP has reached more than 300 million learners worldwide. From the beginning, the BrainPOP approach engaged kids' curiosity through short animated movies that make complicated ideas simple and clear, helping them experience the sudden burst of understanding that Dr. Kadar called a "brain pop." Today, schools and districts nationwide utilize BrainPOP to raise academic achievement and strengthen students' critical, computational, and creative thinking skills.

