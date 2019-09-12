BrainPOP Appoints Scott Kirkpatrick as CEO to Helm Pioneering K-12 Educational Platform

"From our earliest meetings, I understood that I had found a partner in Scott," said Dr. Kadar. "His passion for continuous learning and growth as a path to improving the lives of kids and adults alike infuses his vision. Scott's confident, value-driven leadership will help us leverage the strong foundations we have built at BrainPOP to expand our reach and amplify our brand. Collectively, as a board and executive team, we are invigorated to continue to bridge a love for learning with learning outcomes as we support students, teachers, and parents on their educational journey. We are just getting started!"

Kirkpatrick served as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard, including as a military social aide to President Bill Clinton, and then began his civilian career in education as a management consultant. He was formerly Executive Vice President of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company, President of The Princeton Review, and is currently the President and COO of General Assembly. Under his leadership, General Assembly experienced exponential growth and was subsequently acquired by the Adecco Group, the largest human capital company in the world.

"I am honored and humbled to join Dr. Kadar and his team," said Kirkpatrick. "I have spent the last five years working to close the global talent gap through lifelong learning and observed that a love for learning is best ignited during childhood. BrainPOP creates this love for learning by unlocking a child's creativity and curiosity. I look forward to expanding BrainPOP's global efforts to help children understand their world, the world around them and the world within them." He also has a personal connection to BrainPOP. He added, "My two sons began to love learning once they started using BrainPOP in school."

Dr. Kadar founded BrainPOP in 1999 while he was still a practicing immunologist. His pioneering animation-based approach to explaining complex scientific and medical concepts to young patients broke barriers. BrainPOP has since evolved into a robust platform that fosters student and teacher agency and self-expression across the K-12 curriculum.

About BrainPOP

BrainPOP (https://www.brainpop.com) is an award-winning educational platform that makes serious learning animated. It has engaged the hearts and challenged the minds of over 300 million learners worldwide. More than 35,000 U.S. schools use BrainPOP, and nine out of 10 educators would recommend BrainPOP to a friend or colleague. The company is committed to empowering students as critical and creative thinkers, doers, and citizens of their world.

