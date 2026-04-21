BrainPOP Names Rob Warren as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Seasoned go-to-market executive to scale impact and bring engaging, joyful learning experiences to more classrooms nationwide

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BrainPOP, a learning company for K-12 schools and districts and the best part of a learner's day, announced the appointment of Rob Warren as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

Rob Warren

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob Warren to our executive team," said Lorin Thomas-Tavel, CEO of BrainPOP. "Warren brings a combination of exceptional go-to-market expertise and a career built on meaningful, lasting partnerships in K-12 education. With his leadership, we're positioned to expand our reach across schools and districts, deepening the impact of BrainPOP on students and educators every day."

Warren brings more than 20 years of experience scaling revenue, driving market expansion, and leading high-performing teams that deliver measurable results. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Transfr, and prior to that spent over 12 years at Discovery Education, where he scaled the national sales team, supported mergers and acquisitions integrations, and secured some of the most notable and largest partnerships in the company's history.

Known for building long-term, solution-oriented partnerships, Warren has worked closely with school districts, state leaders, and global organizations to improve learning outcomes through the use of impactful technology in the classroom. As a strategic, people-first leader, he is passionate about building teams and operations that drive impactful results.

Warren shared his enthusiasm about the new role, saying, "I'm incredibly excited to join BrainPOP at such an important moment in its journey. The company's commitment to engaging, high-quality learning experiences has had a meaningful impact on educators and students, and I'm energized by the opportunity to help expand that reach and deepen that impact globally."

Warren's appointment reflects BrainPOP's continued investment in leadership that understands the unique challenges and opportunities in K-12 education and is committed to delivering lasting impact.

About BrainPOP

For more than 25 years, BrainPOP has been turning complex topics into lessons that students understand, relate to, and love — sparking curiosity, confidence, and genuine joy in classrooms around the world. Through research-based storytelling and relatable characters, BrainPOP is the partner educators count on to deliver the kind of learning every student leans in to. In 2022, it became the first digital learning investment of KIRKBI, the family-owned holding and investment company behind the LEGO brand.

SOURCE BrainPOP