BrainScan: The First Alzheimer's Blood Test for Consumers is Now Available

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Health, the leading provider of innovative health solutions for cognition announces BrainScan through Neurocode, a clinical laboratory that offers cutting edge diagnostic tests and biomarkers. Comprised of three blood tests that scan for signs of Alzheimer's disease pathology, replacing the need for painful spinal taps and expensive and inaccessible amyloid and tau PET scans to detect Alzheimer's pathology.

BrainScan features the high-sensitivity p-tau217 test * along with additional neurological biomarkers.

*Note: These tests alone do not provide a definitive diagnosis and should be interpreted by a qualified practitioner in conjunction with clinical signs and symptoms.

For more information on ordering the tests, please go to: https://www.apollohealthco.com/brainscan/

Unlike standard Alzheimer's disease tests, which do not turn positive until significant symptoms have occurred, Neurocode's high-sensitivity p-tau 217 detects biomarker changes years before symptoms of dementia occur, providing an opportunity for early treatment and better outcomes. For more information on the accuracy of these tests, please go to: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/2813751

Dr. Dale Bredesen, CSO, Apollo Health, comments: "Just as cancer early detection methods have saved countless lives, the new, highly sensitive BrainScan test from Neurocode will help to make dementia a much less common condition—and that is the Holy Grail of neurological treatment."

Dr. Hans Frykman, CSO, Neurocode, adds: "We are thrilled that Apollo Health has chosen Neurocode Laboratory and recognizes the diligence that went into this test that makes us stand apart from other offerings in the market. Neurocode's comprehensive clinical validation, conducted in partnership with leading memory clinics worldwide, has demonstrated the accuracy and reliability of our testing."

